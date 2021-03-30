Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure Unveiled

The Toyota Yaris Cross was officially unveiled last year and the Japanese carmaker has already given it a visual upgrade. The new Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure gets the Gazoo Racing Treatment styling which makes it look more sporty and rugged. The company says that the new trim has been designed "for life beyond urban streets", for time spent exploring and enjoying the great outdoors and open roads." The Yaris Cross Adventure isn't an outright performance version, but gets exterior treatment that enhances its looks.

The Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure gets bold cladding along the side.

As far as looks go, the Adventure variant is easily identified by its rear bumper protection plate and new front diffuser. There are also silver roof rails and model-specific 18-inch alloy wheels with a dark grey finish. On the inside as well, Toyota has given a similar sporty treatment to Yaris Cross Adventure in a bid to maintain the atmosphere.

The cabin of the Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure too has been jazzed up to match the sporty appeal.

The car gets additional piano-black elements, black headlining, and special bucket seats inside the cabin. Toyota is also offering the limited Premiere Edition model which will be available during the first 12 months of the vehicle's production and will sport a number of upgrades. The updates on this particular variant includes exclusive leather seat upholstering, dedicated 18-inch machined alloy wheels, electric boot lid with kick sensor, head-up display, and two-tone finish.

The Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure gets a chunky skid plate at the rear.

Under the hood, the Yaris Cross Adventure remains unchanged. It will be available with an AWD hybrid system with a 1.5-liter petrol engine which is coupled with an electric motor. The powertrain puts out 114 bhp and the Japanese carmaker claims that the output is sufficient for a small crossover of this size. Toyota will begin accepting pre-bookings for the new Yaris Cross in the second half of 2021 in global markets, but we don't expect it to arrive at our shores anytime soon.

