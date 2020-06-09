New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces Special Service Offerings

Toyota has also launched a Whatsapp service which allows customers and the general public to reach Toyota for any enquiries or feedback, by giving a missed call or via SMS.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the introduction of two new service offerings to ensure convenience and ease- Flexible EMI Option & Toyota Official Whatsapp. The newly announced, flexible EMI option is aimed at assisting customers in completing their car buying aspirations and in up keeping the car maintenance. In addition, the new 'Toyota Official WhatsApp' communication will enable seamless interfaces with the customers.

Also Read: Toyota to Hike Prices Of The Camry, Vellfire In July

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Yaris

Glanza

Fortuner

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Platinum Etios

Camry

Vellfire

Corolla Altis

Innova

Land Cruiser Prado

Etios Cross

Prius

Under the latest payment option, customers can own a Toyota vehicle or service it with flexible options to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on. This payment scheme comes with benefits like low rate of interest and in some cases 100 per cent processing fee waiver.

n920n2i8

The company has also launched a new 'Toyota Official WhatsApp' communication will enable seamless interfaces with the customers.

Toyota has also launched a Whatsapp service which allows customers and the general public to reach Toyota for any enquiries or feedback, by giving a missed call or via SMS. Through WhatsApp, customers can get details about new car purchases, buying/selling or exchange of existing vehicles, book service appointment, request for breakdown services or even provide feedback on services.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "Our new EMI schemes will provide easy, flexible and convenient payment options ensuring the best buying and servicing experience for our customers. We are also happy to announce the launch of 'Official WhatsApp channel', one of the most preferred modes of communication by all of us due to its ease of usage, which will create a seamless and omnichannel customer experience."

7ia4422s

Toyota recently announced that the prices of the Camry and Vellfire will be hiked in July

0 Comments

The company has also introduced the 'Customer Connect' Program to reinstate customer confidence through a series of service packages like extended warranty, free maintenance service, roadside assistance and SMILES pre-paid maintenance package and so on. A series of technology interventions were also rolled out to enable online car buying for customer convenience. TKM completely digitalized its sales process by providing 360-degree product views, online financing options and quotations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Yaris with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Yaris
Toyota
Yaris

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
26%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
29%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
17%
Return To Poll

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 28.66 - 34.43 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.47 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.35 - 7.78 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 6.66 - 9.04 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 37.88 Lakh *
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 79.5 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 16.45 - 20.19 Lakh *
Toyota Innova
Toyota Innova
₹ 12.17 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 96.3 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 6.5 - 8.02 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 45.09 Lakh *
View More
x
Next-Generation BMW X6 SUV-Coupe Launch Date Announced
Next-Generation BMW X6 SUV-Coupe Launch Date Announced
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 48,000
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 48,000
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Likely To Lend His Voice For Google Maps
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Likely To Lend His Voice For Google Maps
Select your City
or select from popular cities