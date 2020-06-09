Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces Special Service Offerings

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the introduction of two new service offerings to ensure convenience and ease- Flexible EMI Option & Toyota Official Whatsapp. The newly announced, flexible EMI option is aimed at assisting customers in completing their car buying aspirations and in up keeping the car maintenance. In addition, the new 'Toyota Official WhatsApp' communication will enable seamless interfaces with the customers.

Under the latest payment option, customers can own a Toyota vehicle or service it with flexible options to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on. This payment scheme comes with benefits like low rate of interest and in some cases 100 per cent processing fee waiver.

The company has also launched a new 'Toyota Official WhatsApp' communication will enable seamless interfaces with the customers.

Toyota has also launched a Whatsapp service which allows customers and the general public to reach Toyota for any enquiries or feedback, by giving a missed call or via SMS. Through WhatsApp, customers can get details about new car purchases, buying/selling or exchange of existing vehicles, book service appointment, request for breakdown services or even provide feedback on services.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "Our new EMI schemes will provide easy, flexible and convenient payment options ensuring the best buying and servicing experience for our customers. We are also happy to announce the launch of 'Official WhatsApp channel', one of the most preferred modes of communication by all of us due to its ease of usage, which will create a seamless and omnichannel customer experience."

The company has also introduced the 'Customer Connect' Program to reinstate customer confidence through a series of service packages like extended warranty, free maintenance service, roadside assistance and SMILES pre-paid maintenance package and so on. A series of technology interventions were also rolled out to enable online car buying for customer convenience. TKM completely digitalized its sales process by providing 360-degree product views, online financing options and quotations.

