New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift has received styling updates adding a sense of freshness in its appearance and there have been some significant updates under its hood as well.

| Updated:
17,457  Views
View Photos
The 2021 Toyota Fortuner has been significantly updated in terms of design and features.

Highlights

  • The 2021 Toyota Fortuner has received significant design updates
  • It gets a new infotainment system and updates safety features
  • The 2.8-litre engine has been upgraded as well to churn out more power

The Toyota Fortuner Facelift has been in coming for a while now. It is the most popular four wheel drive (4WD) SUV in its segment in India and the Fortuner facelift gets a sense of freshness in its appearance while there have been some significant updates under its hood as well. Majority of the changes in the 2020 Toyota Fortuner is centred on its face. It now gets redesigned LED headlamps which integrate more prominent LED daytime running lights (DRLs), the grille has been updated with larger mesh pattern, the front bumper has been updated as well sporting bigger fog lamp housing and it gets new 18-inch alloy wheels as well. The profile and the rear of the SUV is almost similar to the outgoing model save for the new LED tail lights which look sleeker.

Also Read: BS6 Toyota Fortuner Receives A Price Hike Of ₹ 48,000

Toyota Fortuner

28.66 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Fortuner

pb75sirg

Toyota has also unveiled the range topping 'Legender' variant in Thailand.

The Thailand spec line-up of the Fortuner also gets a range topping 'Legender' variant which looks tad sportier compared to the regular iteration. It is equipped with a split grille, a redesigned bumper sporting LED turn indicators, dual LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, a sportier gloss black finish on the grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone body colour and gloss black elements at the rear. While the cabin remains identical to the predecessor in terms of design and layout, it's been updated with new features. It is now equipped with a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the instrument cluster has been moderately updated as well.

Also Read: Car Sales May 2020: Toyota India Sells 1639 Units During Lockdown

emk87ajg

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner gets updated infotainment touchscreen system and instrument panel.

Along with the 8-way electrically adjustable driver's seats, the co-driver seat is electrically adjustable as well. Other new features include a wireless phone charger, LED ambient lighting, 9-speaker JBL audio system and a 360-degree view camera view. The Sportier Legender trim gets an even larger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while standard safety features include seven airbags, Toyota's safety sense, collision prevention system, lane departure warning and radar guided dynamic cruise control. The new Toyota Fortuner is also updated with a 'Variable Flow Control' which weighs up the steering according to the speed.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Superb Facelift vs Toyota Camry: Price Comparison

fpqcsg58

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner gets updated design elements.

0 Comments

Under the hood, The Toyota Fortuner Facelift continues with two engine options in Thailand. First up is the Toyota Innova Crysta sourced 2.4-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine that puts out 148 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine which is also on sale in India is more powerful than before. It develops 25 bhp more at 201 bhp and 50 Nm more at 500 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic is also on offer. The 2.7-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine is also expected to be updated to meet the BS6 emission norms and go on sale in India when the facelifted model will be launched in our market later this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
15%
Planning to buy a used car
33%
Planning to buy a bike
31%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
21%
Return To Poll

Toyota Fortuner Alternatives

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
₹ 28.28 - 30.5 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 28.27 - 32.77 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
₹ 27.35 - 29.32 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
₹ 26.93 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 34 - 36.79 Lakh *
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong Rexton W
₹ 22.2 - 23.5 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 18.77 - 26.97 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities