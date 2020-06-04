BS6 Toyota Fortuner Receives A Price Hike Of ₹ 48,000

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner BS6 continues to be offered in two petrol and four diesel variants

Toyota India has silently increased the price of the Fortuner SUV by ₹ 48,000 across the variant line-up. The Toyota Fortuner, which is already BS6 compliant, is now priced in the range of ₹ 28.66 lakh to ₹ 34.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Previously, the SUV had received a price hike in January 2020, as part of the company's annual price revision, and back then the SUV became dearer by ₹ 35,000 across variants, and it also made the transition to BS6 emission norms.

Variant Old Price New Price Price Hike Fortuner 4x2 petrol manual ₹ 28.18 lakh ₹ 28.66 lakh ₹ 48,000 Fortuner 4x2 petrol automatic ₹ 29.77 lakh ₹ 30.25 lakh ₹ 48,000 Fortuner 4x2 diesel manual ₹ 30.19 lakh ₹ 30.67 lakh ₹ 48,000 Fortuner 4x2 diesel automatic ₹ 32.05 lakh ₹ 32.53 lakh ₹ 48,000 Fortuner 4x4 diesel manual ₹ 32.16 lakh ₹ 32.64 lakh ₹ 48,000 Fortuner 4x4 diesel automatic ₹ 33.95 lakh ₹ 34.43 lakh ₹ 48,000

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner BS6 continues to be offered in two petrol and four diesel variants, and while the petrol version only comes in front-wheel drive option, the diesel version gets both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive option. While the petrol manual is priced at ₹ 28.66 lakh, the automatic trim costs ₹ 30.25 lakh, similarly, the diesel 4x2 manual is priced at ₹ 30.67 lakh, and 4x2 automatic is priced at ₹ 32.53 lakh. The diesel 4x4 manual, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of ₹ 32.64 lakh, while the diesel 4x4 automatic is priced at ₹ 34.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read: 2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift To Be Unveiled This Week In Thailand

The Toyota Fortuner is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, with manual and automatic choices for both versions

Engine options include a 2.7-litre Dual VVTi petrol engine that is tuned to make 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter. The diesel option gets 2.8-litre oil burner that is tuned to make 175 bhp, and while the manual version develops 420 Nm of peak torque, the automatic variant develops 450 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties here are handled by a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spied Undisguised In Thailand

Both visually, and in terms of features, the Toyota Fortuner remains unchanged. Globally, Toyota is currently gearing up to unveil the facelifted version of the SUV in Thailand on June 4, and it is likely to arrive in India towards the end of 2020, or early 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.