New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Toyota Fortuner Receives A Price Hike Of ₹ 48,000

The Toyota Fortuner, which is already BS6 compliant, is now priced in the range of ₹ 28.66 lakh to ₹ 34.43 lakh, and it has become dearer by ₹ 48,000 across the variant line-up.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Toyota Fortuner BS6 continues to be offered in two petrol and four diesel variants

Highlights

  • The Toyota Fortuner has become dearer by Rs. 48,000
  • The BS6 Fortuner is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options
  • The Toyota Fortuner facelift will be unveiled on June 4 in Thailand

Toyota India has silently increased the price of the Fortuner SUV by ₹ 48,000 across the variant line-up. The Toyota Fortuner, which is already BS6 compliant, is now priced in the range of ₹ 28.66 lakh to ₹ 34.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Previously, the SUV had received a price hike in January 2020, as part of the company's annual price revision, and back then the SUV became dearer by ₹ 35,000 across variants, and it also made the transition to BS6 emission norms.

Variant Old Price New Price Price Hike
Fortuner 4x2 petrol manual ₹ 28.18 lakh ₹ 28.66 lakh ₹ 48,000
Fortuner 4x2 petrol automatic ₹ 29.77 lakh ₹ 30.25 lakh ₹ 48,000
Fortuner 4x2 diesel manual ₹ 30.19 lakh ₹ 30.67 lakh ₹ 48,000
Fortuner 4x2 diesel automatic ₹ 32.05 lakh ₹ 32.53 lakh ₹ 48,000
Fortuner 4x4 diesel manual ₹ 32.16 lakh ₹ 32.64 lakh ₹ 48,000
Fortuner 4x4 diesel automatic ₹ 33.95 lakh ₹ 34.43 lakh ₹ 48,000

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner BS6 continues to be offered in two petrol and four diesel variants, and while the petrol version only comes in front-wheel drive option, the diesel version gets both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive option. While the petrol manual is priced at ₹ 28.66 lakh, the automatic trim costs ₹ 30.25 lakh, similarly, the diesel 4x2 manual is priced at ₹ 30.67 lakh, and 4x2 automatic is priced at ₹ 32.53 lakh. The diesel 4x4 manual, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of ₹ 32.64 lakh, while the diesel 4x4 automatic is priced at ₹ 34.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read: 2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift To Be Unveiled This Week In Thailand

k322gvk

The Toyota Fortuner is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, with manual and automatic choices for both versions

Engine options include a 2.7-litre Dual VVTi petrol engine that is tuned to make 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter. The diesel option gets 2.8-litre oil burner that is tuned to make 175 bhp, and while the manual version develops 420 Nm of peak torque, the automatic variant develops 450 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties here are handled by a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spied Undisguised In Thailand

0 Comments

Both visually, and in terms of features, the Toyota Fortuner remains unchanged. Globally, Toyota is currently gearing up to unveil the facelifted version of the SUV in Thailand on June 4, and it is likely to arrive in India towards the end of 2020, or early 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
14%
Planning to buy a used car
35%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
21%
Return To Poll

You may interested in

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 24.17 - 33.85 Lakh *
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong Rexton W
₹ 22.2 - 23.5 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
₹ 26.93 Lakh *
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
₹ 27.35 - 29.32 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 28.27 - 32.77 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
₹ 28.28 - 30.5 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 18.77 - 26.97 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 16.55 - 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Volkswagen India Goes Digital With Its Pre-Owned Business; Launches Das Welt Auto 3.0
Volkswagen India Goes Digital With Its Pre-Owned Business; Launches Das Welt Auto 3.0
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh
Select your City
or select from popular cities