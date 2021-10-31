Planning To Buy A Used Toyota Fortuner? Here Are Some Pros and Cons

The Toyota Fortuner has been one of the most popular SUVs in India. Touted as the king of the full-size SUV segment, the Fortuner continues to be one of Toyota's best-selling models despite being one of its most expensive ones. Earlier this year in January 2021, the company launched the mid-life facelift for the current-gen Fortuner, and now the old Fortuner is gaining popularity in the used car market, Here are few pros and cons.

Pros

The old Toyota Fortuner looks robust and very modern and the design has always been one its USPs. The cabin of the Toyota Fortuner cabin looks a bit dated. It gets powerful engine options. There is a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that puts out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner is a 2.8-litre unit that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque convertor unit. It's also a hardcore off-roader. The four-wheel-drive (4x4) transfer case in the Toyota Fortuner is very robust and it can take some difficult terrains with ease.

Cons