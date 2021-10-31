Planning To Buy A Used Toyota Fortuner? Here Are Some Pros and Cons
- The Toyota Fortuner is one of the most popular SUVs in the used car marke
- It looks robust and very modern.
- It is a hardcore off-roader with a very dependable 4x4 transfer case.
The Toyota Fortuner has been one of the most popular SUVs in India. Touted as the king of the full-size SUV segment, the Fortuner continues to be one of Toyota's best-selling models despite being one of its most expensive ones. Earlier this year in January 2021, the company launched the mid-life facelift for the current-gen Fortuner, and now the old Fortuner is gaining popularity in the used car market, Here are few pros and cons.
Pros
- The old Toyota Fortuner looks robust and very modern and the design has always been one its USPs.
- It gets powerful engine options. There is a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that puts out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner is a 2.8-litre unit that has been remapped to churn out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed sequential automatic torque convertor unit.
- It's also a hardcore off-roader. The four-wheel-drive (4x4) transfer case in the Toyota Fortuner is very robust and it can take some difficult terrains with ease.
Cons
- The cabin of the old Toyota Fortuner is well equipped. The 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system doesn't offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity which was a big miss.
- The seats of the old Toyota Fortuner aren't as comfortable as some of its rivals in the segment.
- The Toyota Fortuner had a bumpy ride quality as passengers would feel quite tossed up when going over rough roads.