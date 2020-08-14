New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota, Mazda Joint Venture Alabama Plant Will Now Cost $2.3 Billion

Toyota and Mazda's upcoming joint venture factory in Alabama will require an additional investment of $830 million. Production is expected to start next year building up to 150,000 future Mazda crossover vehicles and 150,000 Toyota sport utility vehicles annually.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The automakers are expected to receive $97 million in additional tax incentives for the added investment

Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday they will invest $2.3 billion (1.76 billion pounds) in a new joint venture factory in Alabama, $830 million more than announced in their original plan in 2018. Production is expected to start next year building up to 150,000 future Mazda crossover vehicles and 150,000 Toyota sport utility vehicles annually. The Japanese automakers are expected to receive $97 million in additional tax incentives for the added investment, a person briefed on the matter said.

The automakers have faced challenges as they continued construction work during the coronavirus pandemic on the plant, which will now cost about 50% more than first estimated. The companies said the higher investment "accommodates production line enhancements made to improve manufacturing processes."

toyota mazda collaboration

State and local governments in Alabama previously provided more than $700 million in tax incentives

The plant continues to target up to 4,000 new jobs and has hired approximately 600 employees to date. "Mazda and Toyota's increased commitment to the development of this manufacturing plant reiterates their belief in the future of manufacturing in America and the potential for the state of Alabama to be an economic leader in the wake of unprecedented economic change," Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement. The companies said the plant's roofing, siding, floor slabs, ductwork, fire protection and electrical work is 75% to 100% complete.

State and local governments in Alabama previously provided more than $700 million in tax incentives. In September, President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a limited trade deal that cuts tariffs on U.S. farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products but delayed the question of auto imports for future talks. Trump threatened hikes but did not raise current auto tariffs of 2.5% on passenger vehicles and 25% on pickup trucks.

Japan exported 1.7 million vehicles last year to the United States, making up about 10% of U.S. vehicle sales.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

BMW M3 Touring Wagon Teased BMW M3 Touring Wagon Teased
Toyota, Mazda Joint Venture Alabama Plant Will Now Cost $2.3 Billion Toyota, Mazda Joint Venture Alabama Plant Will Now Cost $2.3 Billion
Mitsubishi Corp Forecasts $2.8 Billion Hit To Annual Profit From COVID-19 Mitsubishi Corp Forecasts $2.8 Billion Hit To Annual Profit From COVID-19
Eicher Motors' Revenue Drops 66 Per Cent In Q1 FY'21; Registers Net Loss Of Rs. 55 Crore Eicher Motors' Revenue Drops 66 Per Cent In Q1 FY'21; Registers Net Loss Of Rs. 55 Crore
The New Tata Signa 4825.TK Is India's Largest Tipper Truck The New Tata Signa 4825.TK Is India's Largest Tipper Truck
Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services
Yamaha Launches Online Sales In India Through New Website Yamaha Launches Online Sales In India Through New Website
Honda Activa 6G Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 995 Honda Activa 6G Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 995
Jason Momoa Directs Harley-Davidson's 'United We Will Ride' Video Jason Momoa Directs Harley-Davidson's 'United We Will Ride' Video
Honda Patents Reveal New Electric Motorcycle Honda Patents Reveal New Electric Motorcycle
Maruti Suzuki Will Shift Its Gurugram Plant To A Bigger Plot In Haryana Maruti Suzuki Will Shift Its Gurugram Plant To A Bigger Plot In Haryana
Toyota Urban Cruiser Reveals Its Grille In New Teaser; Bookings Open This Month Toyota Urban Cruiser Reveals Its Grille In New Teaser; Bookings Open This Month
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Held Despite Opposition From Residents Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Held Despite Opposition From Residents
Honda Amaze Crosses 4 Lakh Units Sales Milestone In India Honda Amaze Crosses 4 Lakh Units Sales Milestone In India
TVS Announces Doorstep Service Program Called 'Expert On Wheels' TVS Announces Doorstep Service Program Called 'Expert On Wheels'

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Toyota models

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 28.66 - 36.88 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.47 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 83.5 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 96.3 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 39.02 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 45.09 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
Honda Activa 6G Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 995
Honda Activa 6G Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 995
Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services
Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities