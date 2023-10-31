Toyota Unveils Electric Hiace Concept, Providing A Glimpse Into The Future Of Urban Delivery

Toyota is making strides in the electric vehicle (EV) market, and their recent unveiling of the Global Hiace BEV Concept is another notch in their proverbial belt. As part of their showcase at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Toyota revealed several new concepts. One of them is the Hiace BEV Concept, showcasing their vision for the future of delivery vehicles.

The Hiace BEV Concept stands out with its cargo-centric design. The electric van is tailored to accommodate objects up to 3.47 metres long, thanks to its flat floor and specialised loading cart, making the loading and unloading of goods easier than ever. This design is well-suited for a wide range of delivery tasks, whether in urban or rural environments. Moreover, the van boasts a remarkably tight turning radius of 5.48 metres, enhancing its manoeuvrability in congested city streets.

To further streamline delivery operations, the Hiace BEV Concept is equipped with cutting-edge connected features aimed at route optimization. This technology ensures that delivery routes are efficient, saving time and energy, and enhancing productivity for businesses.

While an exact release date hasn't been confirmed, there is speculation that the Hiace BEV Concept may see the light of day in 2025. This launch would align with Toyota's ambitious plans to introduce their next generation of electric vehicles starting in 2026, which could very well include this innovative electric van. Toyota is gearing up to bring ten new battery electric vehicle (BEV) models to the market by 2026, showcasing their strong commitment to the future of EVs.

While the Global Hiace BEV Concept is currently just a glimpse into the future, it represents a significant step in Toyota's journey toward electric mobility.