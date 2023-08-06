Tragic Loss of Rising Racing Star Shreyas Hareesh in INMRC Crash

In a heart-wrenching incident at the Madras International Circuit, 13-year-old bike racer Shreyas Hareesh tragically lost his life during Round 3 of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC). The talented youngster, who was the first MiniGP India champion, suffered a fatal head injury after a crash during the TVS Rookie race, where he was starting from pole position. As a mark of respect and in mourning, the organizers have decided to cancel the remaining races scheduled for the weekend.

Hareesh was a rising star in the Indian two-wheeler racing scene, and his achievements showcased immense promise and dedication. His talent earned him a spot at the world finals of the MiniGP championship, representing India. Moreover, he was set to compete in the Malaysia Superbike Championship later this year.

The young prodigy began making waves in the racing world when he joined the INMRC in 2021, becoming the youngest-ever Indian to participate and win races at just 11 years old. Last year, Hareesh clinched the inaugural edition of the FIM MiniGP World Series India, a vital platform for budding riders aspiring to reach MotoGP or international motorcycle racing.

Recently, Hareesh had been impressing in the Rookie (RTR 200) class of the TVS One-Make Championship, scoring four consecutive wins. His passion for racing and his remarkable talent had already caught the attention of the motorsport community, and many believed he was destined for greatness.

MMSC president Ajit Thomas said: “It is tragic to have lost a rider so young and talented. Shreyas, who was making waves with his prodigious racing talent, was provided medical assistance on the spot immediately after the incident and taken to the hospital. “Under the circumstances, we have decided to cancel the rest of this weekend’s programme. The MMSC offers heartfelt condolences, and our thoughts are with his family.”

The racing world has lost a bright star in Shreyas Hareesh, and his untimely departure serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in this sport. The loss of such young and promising talent is deeply felt, and the entire motorsport community comes together to remember and honour Shreyas' contributions to the sport he loved.