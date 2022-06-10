Honda Racing Announces Squad For 2022 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

Kicking off the racing season this weekend at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, Honda Racing India announced its riders' squad for the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) and IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup. The five-round season of INMRC 2022 will see two satellite teams from Honda compete in the Pro-Stock 165 cc. In addition to INMRC, the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup that's further divided into two categories. The 2022 NSF250R Cup under the talent cup will see 11 young riders compete on the Moto3 machine. Meanwhile, the CBR150R category will have nine riders on the grid with the youngest at just 12 years old. The Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race will also be held over five rounds and will give 15 customers from across the country to ride the Hornet 2.0 race bike.

The Honda NSF250R Moto3 machine will be piloted by 11 young riders



Speaking on the 2022 season, Prabhu Nagaraj - Operating Officer, Brand & Communication, HMSI said, "Fuelled with motivation and excitement, we are ready for the 2022 season of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship. This time, we are here with our three expert riders - Rajiv Sethu, Senthil Kumar and Abhishek V who are vying for titles in PS165 cc of the national championship. Parallely, 20 the young guns will exude fresh energy and enthusiasm of setting foot on the racetrack with IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup. Racing being an integral part of Honda's DNA, we are happy to make motorsports accessible to our customers with Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make race. With an impressive line-up and our expert team, we are confident that the 2022 season will bring us laurels."

In the Pro-Stock 165 cc category, Honda will be fielding its international riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar of IDEMITSU SK69 Honda Racing Team. The riders have been presenting India at the Asia Road Racing Championship and will be applying their learnings in the national championship. Rajiv and Senthil will be joined by Abhishek Vasudev of ASK Honda Racing Team.

The youngest rider in the Honda CBR150R category is just 12 years old

In the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, 11 riders will ride the same Honda machine as Moto3 champions. This includes Rakshith S Dave, Johann Reeves Emmanuel, Theopaul Leander from Chennai, along with Prakash Kamat from Bokaro Steel City who've been promoted from the CBR150R Cup. Joining the squad will be Sarthak Chavan from Pune, Shyam Sundar from Chennai, Samuel Martin and AS James from Bengaluru, Mohsin P from Velachery, Raj Dashwanth from Trichy and Vivek Rohit Kapadia from Belgaum.

15 customers will get to ride the race-prepped Honda Hornet 2.0 over 5 rounds of INMRC

In the CBR150R category of the talent cup, the grid will see three new riders - Beedani Rajendera, Syed Mohammed and Pothu Vignesh of Telangana, after being selected from the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt held earlier this year in Hyderabad. Joining them will be Raheesh Khatri from Mumbai, Siddesh Sawant from Kohlapur, Shyam Babu and Ashwin Vivek from Chennai; Harshit Bogar from Bengaluru and Steve Waugh Sugi from Trichy.