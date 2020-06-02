New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Motorcycles Cutting 400 Jobs Worldwide

According to Triumph, impact of COVID-19 on bike sales will lead cutting 240 jobs in the UK alone.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Triumph Motorcycles will cut 240 jobs in the UK alone

Highlights

  • Triumph to cut 240 jobs at its Hinckley headquarters in the UK
  • The COVID-19 lockdown and economic crisis has hit the motorcycle industry
  • Triumph has not specified where the jobs will be cut globally

Triumph Motorcycles has announced that the British motorcycle manufacturer is laying off 400 workers around the world, with 240 of those job losses in the UK. The British motorcycle brand said the cuts were a result of the massive decline in sales of big bikes. In a statement, Triumph said it blamed the impact of COVID-19, saying the pandemic had "significantly reduced global demand for large capacity motorcycles" and the economic dip which is expected to continue to hit sales. The dramatic restructure which will immediately hit 240 of the job losses at Triumph's headquarters in Hinckley, is said to have been made 'in order to protect the long-term health of the business.'

Also Read: Bajaj, Triumph To Make Sub ₹ 2 Lakh Motorcycle In India

Triumph

Triumph Bikes

Rocket 3 R

Tiger 800

Tiger 1200

Bonneville Bobber

Street Triple RS

Street Scrambler

Bonneville T120

Bonneville T100

Street Triple S

Speed Twin

Speedmaster

Street Twin

Scrambler 1200

Thruxton R

ef6a1898

Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto and NIck Bloor, CEO, Triumph Motorcycles while announcing a non-equity partnership in January 2020

Triumph Motorcycles Chief Executive Nick Bloor said, "These are challenging times for everyone as individuals, but also for the company. No business could have anticipated the scale of the coronavirus crisis and its economic consequences. The pandemic has caused significant damage to the global motorcycle market, and sadly, we have to respond and react accordingly as both a responsible employer and as a business that invests for the future.

These are not easy decisions to make, especially when individuals' livelihoods are affected; however regrettably the scale of impact of COVID-19 necessitates us to restructure now in order to protect the long term health and success of the Triumph brand and business."

49f51f4c

According to Triumph, big bike sales are likely to be hit in the post-COVID-19 global economy

According to Triumph, over the past three months, sales of bikes over 500 cc and upwards have declined between 40 and 65 per cent in key markets like France, Italy, Germany, USA and the UK. Triumph is the UK's biggest bike manufacturer, and employs around 2,000 people. So far, there are no details on which of Triumph's global subsidiaries will be hit by the job cuts. Triumph has subsidiary operations in North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Brazil, India, Thailand and China. Headquartered in Hinckley, UK, Triumph now has factories in Thailand and assembly operations in Brazil and India.

Also Read: Triumph Planning To Shift Main Production To Thailand

2fdan5os

The Triumph Street Twin is the entry-level model in the bestselling Triumph Bonneville family

0 Comments

Between 6,000 to 7,000 of the 65,000 or so bikes Triumph was making each year are produced in the UK. Even before the pandemic, Triumph was making big changes to production. In February, Triumph had warned of 50 job losses at its UK headquarters under plans to make Thailand its main centre of manufacturing. Back then, Triumph said it was 'realigning' operations as part of its global ambitions to double the share of the Asian market over the next three years, in addition to a new partnership with Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj Auto Limited. Triumph said Hinckley will still make prototypes and bespoke models like the Triumph Factory Custom range, and would become the global centre of research and development, leading to more than 20 new design engineer jobs.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Rocket 3 R with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph
Rocket 3 R

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
13%
Planning to buy a used car
37%
Planning to buy a bike
31%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
19%
Return To Poll

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph Rocket 3 R
₹ 18 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 12 - 15.17 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 17 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple RS
₹ 11.13 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 8.55 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 8.7 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.2 Lakh *
Triumph Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin
₹ 9.46 Lakh *
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster
₹ 11.12 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 7.45 Lakh *
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹ 10.73 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 11.92 Lakh *
View More
x
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Select your City
or select from popular cities