Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA

Triumph Motorcycles has issued a recall for 1,241 units of the Rocket 3 motorcycles in USA due to a potential issue in the ABS. The models included in the recall are the Rocket 3 R, Rocket 3 GT and the Rocket 3 TFC.

Highlights

  • Triumph issues recall for 1,241 units of Rocket 3 motorcycles in USA
  • Affected models may have a potential issue with brakes
  • Triumph will rectify the problem in affected models free of cost

Triumph Motorcycles of America has issued a recall for 1,241 units of Rocket 3 motorcycles in USA. The models included in the recall are the 2020-21 models of the Rocket 3 R, Rocket 3 GT and the Rocket 3 TFC. According to the recall report filed with National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), one per cent of the total bikes recalled may have air in the braking system. The affected units were manufactured between October 2019 and August 2020. The process of filling up the braking fluid in the rear brake system may have been faulty which in turn could have led to air being present in the ABS system.

Also Read: Triumph Introduces Online Customisation Feature For India

ug3ria7c

(Triumph will rectify the affected motorcycles free of cost)

This may lead to braking deterioration over a period of time, longer travel for the rear brake lever, reduced braking efficiency and increased potential of crashes due to longer braking distances. The company will begin the recall process on December 16, 2020 and will bleed the rear brakes and refill it again properly in cases of affected motorcycles. The rectification will be done free of cost for owners of affected motorcycles.

Also Read: Triumph Trident 660: What We Know So Far

girudbn8

(carandbike has reached out to Triumph Motorcycles India to ask whether motorcycles sold in India have been affected by the same issue or not)

We have reached out to Triumph Motorcycles India to ask whether Rocket 3 models sold in India are affected by the recall or not and shall update you as soon as we hear back from them. The Triumph Rocket 3 R was launched in India in November 2019 while the Rocket 3 GT was launched in India in September 2020 and both models are priced at ₹ 18 lakh and ₹ 18.4 lakh respectively.

