Triumph Speed 400 Introductory Price of Rs 2.23 Lakh Extended Till December 31
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 18, 2023
- Introductory price is extended until December 31.
- Currently available for purchase at Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom)
- To be priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom) from January 1, 2024.
Triumph Motorcycles India has extended the introductory price of its Speed 400 motorcycle. Priced at Rs. 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom), it previously applied to the first 10,000 units sold. However, the introductory price will now be available until December 31, 2023. Starting January 1, 2024, the updated price for the Speed 400 will be Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Scrambler 400 X will maintain its launch price of Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Speed 400 is available in 50+ Triumph World showrooms across 40 cities in India. As for its features, it has ride-by-wire, switchable traction control, and dual-channel ABS. The instrument cluster includes a large analogue speedometer with an integrated LCD screen, along with a USB-C port and an engine immobiliser offered as standard.
Powering the Triumph Speed 400 is a 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled motor delivering 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The single-cylinder engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.
The Speed 400 is positioned as an entry-level modern classic model in the brand’s portfolio. As for its rivals, it goes up against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, Harley-Davidson X440, and Honda CB300R and also falls in the ballpark of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS.
