Triumph Street Triple R: Price Expectation In India

The Triumph Street Triple R will join the Triumph Street Triple RS as the second model in the Street Triple family.

Updated:
The Triumph Street Triple R is expected to be priced at around Rs. 9.75 lakh

Highlights

  • Mid-spec Triumph Street Triple R to be priced at under Rs. 10 lakh
  • 765 cc, in-line three engine makes 116 bhp of power, 77 Nm of torque
  • Street Triple R misses out on TFT screen, Brembo M50 brake calipers

The Triumph Street Triple R is the mid-spec variant of the Street Triple family, and will join the Street Triple RS as the two models on sale in India. The Street Triple R will replace the base Street Triple S, which used to be offered for India, along with the top-spec Street Triple ₹ For 2020, Triumph India has decided to instead offer the Street Triple R and the top-spec RS variants. The new Street Triple R will be launched on August 11, 2020, and will be the more affordable model. The RS is priced at ₹ 11.33 lakh (Ex-showroom) and the Street Triple R is expected to be priced at around ₹ 9.75 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Price Increased By ₹ 20,000

p32ckqqo

The Triumph Street Triple R has a slightly different state of tune on the 765 cc inline three-cylinder engine

The Triumph Street Triple R has the same 765 cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine as the Street Triple RS, but with a slightly different state of tune, and makes marginally less power and torque. While on the top-spec RS variant, the engine puts out 121 bhp of maximum power at 11,750 rpm, the Street Triple R makes 116 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 9,400 rpm, instead of 79 Nm torque at 9,350 rpm. The steering geometry is also slightly different of the Street Triple R, which gets a slightly different rake and trail.

Also Read: Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Confirmed

n88085b

The Street Triple R misses out on the full-colour TFT screen of the RS, and gets a part-analogue, part LCD instrument console

0 Comments

On the features list, the Street Triple R misses out on the RS' full-colour TFT screen, and gets a part digital, part analogue instrument panel, like the previous generation model's. The colours and graphics on the Street Triple R are also different than the RS, and some components are different as well, like the Brembo M4.32 four-piston monobloc calipers, while the RS gets top-spec M50 calipers. The dry weight of the Street Triple RS is 2 kg more than the RS, with 168 kg kerb weight.

