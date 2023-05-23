2023 Triumph Street Triple To Launch In June

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple, which has been awaited for a while now will finally see a launch next month. Our dealer sources have told us that after several delays, the middleweight naked motorcycle will go on sale around mid-June 2023. Pre-bookings for the bike have been open for a few months now, with charges amounting to Rs. 1 lakh. We expect the Street-Triple R to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh while the RS variant could be priced at around Rs. 11.5 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Triumph Street Triple was globally unveiled in the month of March. carandbike also reviewed the motorcycle in Spain and you can read all about it on our website. The motorcycle was slated for an India launch on March 15, 2023, but the launch was then delayed indefinitely.

The Street Triple RS will feature a full-colour 5-inch TFT display

In terms of electronics, all versions of the new Street Triple get a Shift Assist Up & Down Quickshifter system along with new IMU-operated cornering ABS and traction control. The RS variant gets a full-colour 5-inch TFT display while the R variant only gets a hybrid LCD/TFT display. The motorcycle gets multiple driving modes that include Rain, Road, Rider, and Sport modes along with a dedicated Track mode which is only available on the RS. Both variants of the motorcycle also get full-LED lighting.

Both variants of the Street-Triple get Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc callipers at the front

Coming to its cycle parts, the Street Triple R gets 41 mm upside down (USD) separate function big piston fork and a piggyback, both from Showa. The RS variant, on the other hand, gets Showa 41 mm USD big piston forks and an Öhlins piggyback reservoir rear shock. In case of the Street Triple R, the braking duties are handled by Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc callipers at the front and a Brembo single-piston sliding calliper at the rear. Whereas, the RS comes with Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc front callipers with twin 310 mm floating discs with a Brembo MCS master cylinder.

Triumph has incorporated its learnings from its stint as an engine supplier in Moto2 into the motorcycle

The latest iteration of the Street Triple features a significant boost in performance based on the brand’s learnings from supplying engines in Moto2. Triumph has added a new combustion chamber and pistons, increasing the compression ratio. What this means is that the 756 cc engine now offers an output of 128.2 bhp @ 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque @ 9,500 rpm in the RS variant. The R trim, on the other hand, makes 118.4 bhp @ 11,500 rpm and the same torque output. Globally, Triumph also previously offered a limited-edition Moto2 variant of the bike, which as of now has been fully sold out.

The Street Triple’s rivals in the Indian market upon its launch will be the Ducati Monster, BMW F 900 R and the Kawasaki Z900.