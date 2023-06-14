Triumph Street Triple 765 Launch On June 16

The much-awaited 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 will finally be launched on June 16. The motorcycle was all set to go on sale in March, although an internal reshuffle in the company caused the launch date to be pushed to June, as carandbike had reported in May. We expect the Street-Triple R to be priced at around Rs 10 lakh while the RS variant could be priced at around Rs 11.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS & R First Ride Review

The motorcycle's launch was delayed multiple times owing to reshuffling issues in the company

In terms of cycle parts, the Street Triple R gets 41 mm upside down (USD) separate function big piston fork and a piggyback, both from Showa. The RS variant, on the other hand, gets Showa 41 mm USD big piston forks and an Öhlins piggyback reservoir rear shock. The brake setup in the Street Triple R includes Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc callipers at the front and a Brembo single-piston sliding calliper at the rear. Meanwhile, the RS, comes with Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc front callipers with twin 310 mm floating discs with a Brembo MCS master cylinder.

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R Review: In Pictures

The 765 cc engine gets a new combustion chamber and pistons, increasing the compression ratio

The new Street Triple’s 765 cc engine now offers an output of 128.2 bhp @ 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque @ 9,500 rpm in the RS variant, along with 118.4 bhp @ 11,500 rpm and the same torque output in the R variant. The increased power comes as a result of the brand’s learnings from supplying engines in Moto2. Triumph has also added a new combustion chamber and pistons, increasing the compression ratio. Globally, Triumph also previously offered a limited-edition Moto2 variant of the bike, which as of now has been fully sold out.

The Street Triple’s rivals in the Indian market upon its launch will be the Ducati Monster, BMW F 900 R and the Kawasaki Z900.