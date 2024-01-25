TVS Motor Company Reports 68% Growth In Q3 FY2024 Profit At Rs. 593 Crore
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 25, 2024
- In Q3 FY2024, TVS' total revenue stood at Rs. 8,245 crore
- TVS' cumulative profit for the first nine months of FY2024 stood at Rs.1,598 crore
- Total two-wheeler sales between Apr-Dec 2023 period were 30.12 lakh units
TVS Motor Company, the home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer, has released the financial results for the third quarter of the Financial Year 2023-24. During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023. The company's total revenue for the period grew by 28 per cent at Rs. 8,245 crore, compared to Rs. 6,545 crore revenue generated in Q3 FY2024.
The company’s Operating EBITDA grew by 40 per cent at Rs. 924 crore for the third quarter of 2023-24 as against EBITDA of Rs. 659 crore in the third quarter of 2022-23. TVS’ operating EBITDA margin for the quarter was the highest at 11.2 per cent as against the operating EBITDA margin of 10.1 per cent reported in the third quarter of 2022-23.
Scooter sales during Q3 FY2024 also include the 48,223 electric vehicles sold in Q3 FY2023-24
As for total sales, during the October-December 2023 period, TVS sold 10.63 lakh two-wheelers, against 8.36 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2022, witnessing a 27 per cent growth. Scooter sales for the period include the 48,223 electric vehicles sold in Q3 FY2023-24, compared to 29,230 EVs sold during Q3 FY2022-23. Three-wheeler sales alone stood at 38,000 units in the quarter that ended in December 2023, a nearly 12 per cent drop compared to 43,000 three-wheelers sold in Q3, FY2023.
Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: TVS Registers 25 Per Cent Y-o-Y Sales
The company’s cumulative profit for the first nine months of FY2024 stood at Rs.1,598 crore, a growth of 48 per cent, compared to Rs.1,081 crore PAT achieved during the same period in 2022. During the April-December 2023 period, the company’s total revenue stood at Rs. 23,608 crore, a growth of 19 per cent compared to Rs. 19,773 crore revenue achieved during the same period.
During the April-December 2023 period, the company’s total revenue stood at Rs. 23,608 crore
Also Read: TVS MotoSoul 3.0: Third Edition Becomes Bigger And Better
Total sales during the month stood at 31.28 lakh units, a growth of 11 per cent compared to 28.14 lakh units sold during the first three-quarters of FY2024. Total two-wheeler sales for the period were 30.12 lakh units, while three-wheelers accounted for 11.60 lakh units. Total two-wheeler sales also include the nearly 1.45 lakh electric two-wheelers sold by TVS between April and December 2023, a huge jump compared to the 53,599 EVs sold during the same period in FY2023.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12403 second ago
It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, just 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV
-7728 second ago
The Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to be a naked, lighter roadster based on the new Himalayan, and more affordable too.
-2648 second ago
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the next model from the brand to undergo crash testing at BNCAP.
45 minutes ago
The Lamborghini Huracan successor, recently spied testing, hints at a hybrid powertrain set-up though it remains to be seen if a V10 will be retained.
1 hour ago
Harley-Davidson revealed the 2024 editions of the Road Glide and the Street Glide bagger motorcycles. Both models get decent for the new model year which include an updated Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine.
1 hour ago
Ahead of its formal launch, the reborn E-Luna is already listed for sale on e-commerce websites.
1 hour ago
On occasion of 25th anniversary of the Custom Vehicles Operations department of Harley-Davidson, the American manufacturer launched two new CVO models of the Pan America 1250 and the Road Glide ST.
2 hours ago
Kia has already registered the name Clavis in India, which hints at the possibility of the SUV coming to India.
2 hours ago
The concept is based on the Vida V1 electric scooter but has two wheels at the front and one at the rear
3 hours ago
Verstappen also mentioned his interest in trying a MotoGP bike, enjoying Super GT races, and testing a Super Formula car.
1 day ago
Named Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants, the new colour trims are priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh.
4 days ago
The scooter is limited to just 1888 units worldwide
5 days ago
The Spectre is a two-door, four seater coupe, touted as a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe
6 days ago
MoveOS 4 sees the introduction of Ola Maps to Ola's scooters
8 days ago
Hyundai Mobis unveiled the Mobion concept at CES 2024, featuring the e-Corner System