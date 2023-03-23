TVS Planning To Launch More Powerful EVs For The Indian Markets

Patent documents that show sketches of a TVS scooter along with several of its powertrain components have surfaced on the internet. This finding could be an indication that TVS is gearing up for the launch of its second electric scooter to expand its existing line up that already includes the iQube. These image leaks come only months after TVS CEO KN Radhakrishnan had stated that the company will release more electric vehicles in the coming months which will mostly feature power outputs of 5kW to 25kW.

The two-wheeler in the sketch resembles a TVS Wego at first glance

At first glance, the front of the two-wheeler resembles the Wego. While we can’t determine what the vehicle will be called, we can realise some details about the powertrain when we look at the sketches. The vehicle is likely to feature a mid-mounted motor setup. Sketches show a swingarm integrated gear setup which is housed inside one single casing and linked to the chassis at the front and the other end near the rear axle. It could also be likely that TVS will use this powertrain in many of its existing ICE models as part of its electrification strategy.

The two-wheeler will likely feature a mid-mounted setup

TVS had announced its plans to release more two-wheeler EVs for the Indian markets a while back. It also plans to scale up production of the iQube by ramping up its supply chain and expanding its dealer network. Its CEO KN Radhakrishnan had stated that the company would launch more products ranging from 5kW to 25kW power outputs in the next 24 months. The company had also stated that it aims to sell 100,000 products in the fiscal year. While there hasn’t been a proper update from the manufacturer regarding its plans for its future product line up yet, we can expect one soon.

Source: BikeWale