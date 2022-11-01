Two-Wheeler Sales October 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Best-Ever Monthly Sales

  • Home
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers highest-ever monthly sales, in October 2022. The company sold 87,859 units, which is a 27 per cent growth over sales in October 2021.
Suzuki Motorcycle India registered its highest-ever monthly sales, in October 2022. The company sold 87,859 units, which is 27 per cent higher than what the company sold in October 2021. The company sold 69,634 units in the domestic market and exported 18,225 units last month. SMIPL sold 86,750 units in September 2022, which was its previous best-ever monthly sales. 

Also Read: Suzuki Access 125 Gets New Dual-Tone Colours

Commenting on the sales performance, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are elated to share that the company registered highest overall sales figure of 87,859 units in October 2022. Considering the fact that Suzuki Motorcycle India sells premium products in the domestic market, this is a very satisfying culmination of our efforts. This remarkable sales increase is a sign of growing popularity of the brand in the domestic and overseas two-wheeler market. Looking at this sales momentum, we are confident that we will continue to experience steady demand both from the domestic and overseas markets in the future too.” 

Also Read: Suzuki Registers Sales Of 86,750 Units In September 2022 

Suzuki also launched a new dual-tone colour variant for its popular scooter, Suzuki Access 125 in the middle of the festive season, last month. The 'Solid Ice Green/ Pearl Mirage White' colour has been introduced for the Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect and Special Editions at a starting price of Rs. 83,000 (ex-showroom, India). The new dual-tone colour scheme is available in both drum and disc brake variants of the scooter and is said to add value to the youthful and modern appeal of the Suzuki scooter.

