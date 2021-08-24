Upcoming Suzuki Jimny 5-Door SUV Spotted Undisguised

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is probably one of the most anticipated SUVs that is slated to come to India. While the company already makes the 3-door version of the SUV for export markets, India is expected to get the 5-door version of the Jimny, which is currently under works. Now, photo of a near-production prototype of the Suzuki Jimny 5-Seater has been surfaced online and the SUV is seen without any camouflage, confirming the SUV's arrival. What's interesting though is the source of the spy photo, which was a Google Street View camera. Yes, the 360-degree camera atop a Google Street View car spotted a 5-door Jimny without camouflage somewhere in Japan.

Visually, the most obvious change is the SUV's larger dimensions, and while the specifications are unknown at the moment, the 5-door Jimny certainly comes with a much longer wheelbase. However, most of the styling of the SUV is expected to remain unchanged. Having said that, it is possible the company might keep the length under the 4-metre mark. In fact, the prototype in the photo is even seen in the same Kinetic Yellow colour, which has been a signature shade of the 3-door Jimny.

The India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to get the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine

While globally, the new 5-door Jimny is expected to come with a 1.4-litre mild-hybrid turbocharged petrol engine, the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny is likely to get the 1.5-litre K15B petrol. It is the same unit that also powers Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6. The engine is tuned to churn out 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4400 rpm. The SUV will be available in a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter transmission. We expect the long-wheelbase version to be introduced in 2022.

