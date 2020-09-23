New Cars and Bikes in India
Updated Benelli TNT 899 Confirmed For Production

At the CIMA Motor 2020 show in Chongqing, China, Benelli has confirmed a renewed three-cylinder Benelli TNT 899, as well as a new four-cylinder 1000.

Benelli has announced new engines and future products at the CIMA show in China

Highlights

  • Benelli confirms Leoncino Cross, TRK 800 and TNT 899 models
  • Benelli unveiled its future product plan and engine platform in China
  • Range of new engines will form the platforms for Benelli's future models

Benelli has confirmed that the Italian origin brand, now under Chinese ownership, will reveal a range of 250-1200 cc bikes, with single-cylinder, two-cylinder, three-cylinder and four-cylinder engines. At the CIMA Motor Show 2020 (China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition), Benelli has confirmed that it will launch its three-cylinder 899 cc engine and the Benelli TNT 899 will be the new model with this engine. At the CIMA announcements, Benelli used images of the old TNT, but also showcased a future product line-up that will span engines from 250 cc to 1200 cc.

Also Read: Benelli May Launch New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle

2128fop

The new 900 cc triple will be used in the new version of the Benelli TNT 899

The same engine architecture was presented in the Benelli 1200GT, which was showcased at the show, but Benelli, which is under the Qianjiang Group's ownership, confirmed that a 899 cc version will also be released, with the upcoming model, the Benelli TNT 899. For now, the only four-cylinder Benelli engine is the 600 cc engine, which will be used in the new TNT600i and also in sister brand QJMotor's SRK600 and SRG600. At CIMA, Benelli also announced that it will build 650 cc and 1000 cc four-cylinder engines.

Also Read: Benelli 1200GT Unveiled In China

eji8o2k4

Benelli Product Plan unveiled at CIMA Show 2020

At the CIMA Show, Qianjiang announced a range of air-cooled single-cylinder engines, with displacement of 250 cc, 380 cc and 530 cc. These engine platforms will, among others, be used in models like the Benelli Imperiale 530. The brand's liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engines will be available in 400 cc, 700 cc and 900 cc formats.

Also Read: MV Agusta Announces Partnership With China's Qianjiang Group

66pp08go

Benelli's future models include a Leoncino Cross, TRK 800 and TNT 899

The triple cylinder engines will be the 900 cc and 1200 cc engines, to be used in models like the TNT 899 and 1250GT, while the four-cylinder engines will include a new 650 cc platform as well as a 1,000 cc, to be developed as a result of the collaboration with MV Agusta. Qianjiang will initially start distributing MV Agusta motorcycles in China, through its network, with plans for future collaboration in R&D and even product development.

