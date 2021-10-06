Updated Hero Pleasure+ Scooter To Be Introduced Soon

Hero MotoCorp has teased an updated Hero Pleasure Plus scooter on social media, which is likely to be launched soon, just ahead of the festive season. A teaser video released of the new Pleasure Plus scooter gives a brief glimpse of several new features of the scooter, including a new LED headlight, bright new colours, as well as a new instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. So far, Hero MotoCorp has not revealed any more details of the updated Pleasure Plus scooter, but it's likely to be launched soon, to coincide with the festive season.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Hero Pleasure+ Platinum

It's cool. It's smart. It's classy. And it's coming soon. How excited are you? Let us know in the comments below. #HeroMotoCorp pic.twitter.com/IaoehfxQWt — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) October 5, 2021

The updated Hero Pleasure+ is expected to get a new instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

One of the unique features of the new Hero Pleasure+ will be the new instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The teaser video shows a small digital screen just above the main analogue speedometer with incoming call alerts, SMS alerts, missed call alerts and phone battery status. The odometer and fuel gauge are also housed in the small LCD digital screen. The Pleasure+ will also get other cosmetic updates including a new LED headlight with integrated daytime running lights (DRL), as well as a new colour.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 200 4V Launch Details Teased

The updated Hero XPulse 200 4V will feature a four-valve cylinder head on the bike's 199 cc single-cylinder engine, which is expected to give it more engine refinement, and better top-end performance.

So far, there's no word on if there will be any mechanical updates, or if the updated Pleasure+ will continue to be powered by the same 110 cc engine which develops 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm. More details are likely to be announced within a few days when Hero MotoCorp announces prices and details of the updated Pleasure+ scooter. Going with this year's festive season updates, Hero MotoCorp will also launch an updated XPulse 200 with a four-valve engine, which is expected to give the XPulse 200 more engine refinement and better top-end performance.