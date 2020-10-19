New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum; All You Need To Know

Hero MotoCorp recently launched a new special edition model of the Pleasure called the Pleasure Plus Platinum. It is a new variant of the Pleasure, launched in time for the festive season. Here's everything you need to know about the Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum 110 edition is priced at Rs. 60,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi) expand View Photos
The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum 110 edition is priced at Rs. 60,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum gets a new colour scheme
  • The scooter is priced at Rs. 60,950 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • It goes up against the TVS Scooty Zest 110

With the festive season here, Hero MotoCorp launched the Pleasure Plus Platinum, a special edition variant of the Pleasure Plus 110. It is the third special edition model launched by Hero MotoCorp, especially for the festive season, after the Maestro Edge Stealth Edition and the Glamour Blaze Edition. The Pleasure Plus Platinum gets a new colour scheme along with added features and is priced at a slight premium than the other variants of the Pleasure Plus 110. Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum.

Also Read: Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Launched In India

Design

The Pleasure Plus Platinum gets a new colour scheme of black panels and brown elements on the inside of the apron, footboard and the seat. There will be just one colour option available on the Platinum variant of the Pleasure Plus. The scooter also chrome finish on the rear-view mirrors, bar-end weights, on the front fender and the muffler protector.

Also Read: Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India

fr9knckc

(The seat on the Pleasure Plus 110 is finished in dual-tone colours and the footboard and inner panels are done in brown. The mirrors and the muffler cover are finished in chrome)

Also Read: Hero Maestro Edge Stealth Edition Launched In India

New Features

The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum also gets a dual-tone seat with 'Platinum' hot stamping, a seat back rest for the pillion, white rim tape and a 3D badge at the rear of the side panel. The scooter also gets a low-fuel indicator on the special edition model.

Also Read: Hero Maestro Edge Stealth Edition Launched In India

Engine

mm15r5h

(The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum uses the same engine as the standard Pleasure Plus 110)

There are no mechanical changes to the Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum. It continues to get the same BS6 compliant 110 cc engine with programmed fuel injection and XSens technology. The motor makes 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Hero claims an improvement of 10 per cent in the fuel efficiency over the BS4 model.

Pricing

0 Comments

The Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum is priced at ₹ 60,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is priced at a premium of ₹ 2,000 over the price of the Pleasure Plus with alloy wheels. In terms of rivals, it goes up against the TVS Scooty Zest 110.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Mahindra Receives Over 15,000 Bookings For The New Thar Since Launch
Mahindra Receives Over 15,000 Bookings For The New Thar Since Launch
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum; All You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum; All You Need To Know
Isle of Man TT Winner James Hillier To Compete In 2022 Dakar Rally
Isle of Man TT Winner James Hillier To Compete In 2022 Dakar Rally
Yamaha And Fantic Motor Expand Strategic Partnership
Yamaha And Fantic Motor Expand Strategic Partnership
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Red Bull Threatens To Quit Formula 1 
Red Bull Threatens To Quit Formula 1 
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Ola To Set-up New Tech Centre In Pune, Will Hire 1,000 Engineers: Report
Ola To Set-up New Tech Centre In Pune, Will Hire 1,000 Engineers: Report
Ultraviolette Raises Undisclosed Amount From GoFrugal Technologies In Series B Funding
Ultraviolette Raises Undisclosed Amount From GoFrugal Technologies In Series B Funding
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
Porsche Worldwide Sales Drop By 5% In 9 Months
Porsche Worldwide Sales Drop By 5% In 9 Months
Jonathan Rea Crowned World Superbike Champion For The 6th Consecutive Year
Jonathan Rea Crowned World Superbike Champion For The 6th Consecutive Year
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

Hero Pleasure Plus 110

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 55,600 - 60,950
EMI Starts
1,83311.5% / 3 yrs
Scooter
Petrol
69 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Integrated Braking System
Integrated Braking System
Led Boot Lamp
Led Boot Lamp
Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
New Analog Speedometer
New Analog Speedometer
Retro Headlamp
Retro Headlamp
Sporty Tail Lamp
Sporty Tail Lamp
Tubeless Tyres
Tubeless Tyres
Backview
Backview
Front View
Front View
Indicator
Indicator
Seating
Seating
Tail Light
Tail Light
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities