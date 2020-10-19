Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum; All You Need To Know

With the festive season here, Hero MotoCorp launched the Pleasure Plus Platinum, a special edition variant of the Pleasure Plus 110. It is the third special edition model launched by Hero MotoCorp, especially for the festive season, after the Maestro Edge Stealth Edition and the Glamour Blaze Edition. The Pleasure Plus Platinum gets a new colour scheme along with added features and is priced at a slight premium than the other variants of the Pleasure Plus 110. Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum.

Also Read: Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Launched In India

Design

The Pleasure Plus Platinum gets a new colour scheme of black panels and brown elements on the inside of the apron, footboard and the seat. There will be just one colour option available on the Platinum variant of the Pleasure Plus. The scooter also chrome finish on the rear-view mirrors, bar-end weights, on the front fender and the muffler protector.

Also Read: Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India

(The seat on the Pleasure Plus 110 is finished in dual-tone colours and the footboard and inner panels are done in brown. The mirrors and the muffler cover are finished in chrome)

Also Read: Hero Maestro Edge Stealth Edition Launched In India

New Features

The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum also gets a dual-tone seat with 'Platinum' hot stamping, a seat back rest for the pillion, white rim tape and a 3D badge at the rear of the side panel. The scooter also gets a low-fuel indicator on the special edition model.

Also Read: Hero Maestro Edge Stealth Edition Launched In India

Engine

(The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum uses the same engine as the standard Pleasure Plus 110)

There are no mechanical changes to the Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum. It continues to get the same BS6 compliant 110 cc engine with programmed fuel injection and XSens technology. The motor makes 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Hero claims an improvement of 10 per cent in the fuel efficiency over the BS4 model.

Pricing

The Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum is priced at ₹ 60,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is priced at a premium of ₹ 2,000 over the price of the Pleasure Plus with alloy wheels. In terms of rivals, it goes up against the TVS Scooty Zest 110.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.