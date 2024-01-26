Login

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP Team Reveals New Fluorescent Livery For 2024 Season

Indonesia's Pertamina becomes the VR46 team's title sponsor for the 2024 season
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

Published on January 26, 2024

Story
  • VR46 Racing Team reveals a new 2024 MotoGP livery with new sponsor Pertamina.
  • The 2024 lineup includes Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio, aiming to build on past success.
  • Bezzecchi stays with VR46 despite Ducati offers, expressing a future goal of joining a full factory team.

Valentino Rossi's VR46 Racing team has rolled out its fresh 2024 MotoGP livery. This marks the team's third season in the premier class, and with a renewed look and lineup, they aim to build on the previous year's success.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Finds A 2024 Ride With Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati Team

The 2024 season sees the VR46 team retain their academy star Marco Bezzecchi, who stood out in the team's sophomore campaign, securing three grand prix victories and finishing an impressive third in the riders' standings. Joining him is Fabio Di Giannantonio, who steps in for Luca Marini after the latter moved to Honda on a two-year deal.

 

A notable change for VR46 is the inclusion of Pertamina, Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas corporation, as the new title partner. Pertamina introduces its Pertamina Enduro lubricant brand, being featured in the team's vibrant yellow, white, and red livery unveiled at the launch presentation in Italy.

 

Despite offers for Bezzecchi to race a factory Ducati in Pramac colours, the rider opted to stay with VR46, emphasising his desire to make a leap to a full factory team in the future. As VR46 enters the final year of its current deal with Ducati, there have been ongoing speculations linking the team to Yamaha for 2025, potentially adding two more bikes to Yamaha's lineup.

 

Also Read: Luca Marini Leaves VR46 Ducati To Replace Marc Marquez At Honda

Testing for the upcoming MotoGP season is set to kick off on February 6 at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, providing teams with valuable track time ahead of the 2024 campaign. As VR46 embraces its fresh identity, the spotlight remains on how this revamped lineup and livery will fare against the competition, adding anticipation to the approaching season.

 

