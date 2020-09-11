Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal

F1's worst kept secret has been confirmed: Sebastian Vettel has signed for Aston Martin Racing for 2021 as well as beyond. But as that happened, the 4-time world champion also revealed that he was "close" to giving up on Formula 1 for good before announcing he will be signing up for Aston Martin. The 33-year old had been linked with the British outfit for a while but has been biding his time and doing his due-dillignce over the potential of a switch to the team. Vettel has driven for Ferrari for the past 5 years, however, his agreement wasn't renewed earlier this season leaving him without a team.

Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point 70th Anniversary GP F1 2020

"But is there a measure of how close you can get? It was close in terms of having a lot of thoughts and I have to put myself first in that regard. What's best for me? What I've decided now, I believe it's the best for me and I'm looking forward to proving that," he said in an interview with Sky Sports.



The four-time world champion's signing had been rumoured ever since Ferrari said that his contract wouldn't be renewed. This left Vettel looking for a suitable competitive team to have a new job. Vettel replaces Sergio Perez who has driven for Racing Point for the last seven years, even when it was called Force India under Vijay Mallya.

Sergio Perez Racing Point AFP

Photo Credit: AFP



Sergio Perez then disclosed on Wednesday that he was leaving Racing Point at the end of the year despite his contract being valid for the next two years. Vettel said that he was looking forward to the change because he believes he can do well. He also believes that the team has huge potential.

