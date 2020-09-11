New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal

The four-time world champion's signing had been rumoured ever since Ferrari said that his contract wouldn't be renewed.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel almost quit the sport.

Highlights

  • Sebastian Vettel revealed that he was close to retiring
  • Vettel has a contract that lasts beyond 2021
  • Sergio Perez has been left high and dry because of this development

F1's worst kept secret has been confirmed: Sebastian Vettel has signed for Aston Martin Racing for 2021 as well as beyond. But as that happened, the 4-time world champion also revealed that he was "close" to giving up on Formula 1 for good before announcing he will be signing up for Aston Martin. The 33-year old had been linked with the British outfit for a while but has been biding his time and doing his due-dillignce over the potential of a switch to the team. Vettel has driven for Ferrari for the past 5 years, however, his agreement wasn't renewed earlier this season leaving him without a team. 

3rovk6c

Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point 70th Anniversary GP F1 2020

"But is there a measure of how close you can get? It was close in terms of having a lot of thoughts and I have to put myself first in that regard. What's best for me? What I've decided now, I believe it's the best for me and I'm looking forward to proving that," he said in an interview with Sky Sports. 
 
The four-time world champion's signing had been rumoured ever since Ferrari said that his contract wouldn't be renewed. This left Vettel looking for a suitable competitive team to have a new job. Vettel replaces Sergio Perez who has driven for Racing Point for the last seven years, even when it was called Force India under Vijay Mallya. 

6l55l698
0 Comments

Sergio Perez Racing Point AFP
Photo Credit: AFP
 
Sergio Perez then disclosed on Wednesday that he was leaving Racing Point at the end of the year despite his contract being valid for the next two years. Vettel said that he was looking forward to the change because he believes he can do well. He also believes that the team has huge potential. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season
BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed
Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal
Land Rover Defender PHEV Unveiled; Defender 90 Goes On Sale In US Land Rover Defender PHEV Unveiled; Defender 90 Goes On Sale In US
Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni
Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed
KTM 450 SMR To Be Re-Introduced In 2021 KTM 450 SMR To Be Re-Introduced In 2021
Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know
Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report
Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions  Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions 
Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off
Mercedes Safety Cars To Be In Red For Ferrari's 1000th Formula One Race At Mugello   Mercedes Safety Cars To Be In Red For Ferrari's 1000th Formula One Race At Mugello  
Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot
Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come
Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities