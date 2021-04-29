Volkswagen ID.5 Teased

Just like most of you, when Volkswagen showcased the ID.4 and went straight to ID.6, which made its global debut in China, we wondered what happed to the ID.5. Well, it's not lost out there because, when VW showcased the ID.4 GTX version yesterday, it also gave a sneak preview of the ID.5 and through some computer generated pictures, we get to understand what the new electric car looks like. When's it arriving in global markets? This year itself, but it will be in the second half of 2021.

The car will make its global debut at the end of 2021

We can't make out much on the design front because of the camouflage which is a psychedelic mix of yellow and red, but we can see the similarity in design when compared to the rest of the ID. cars. The front looks very similar to the ID.4 but the major change is the roof's distinct arch and the coupe like design really brings out a different design aspect of the car.

The front looks very similar to the ID.4 but the major change is the roof's distinct arch and the coupe like design

The video shows the ID.5 drive through various backgrounds, forest, snow and of course the urban environment before heading back into the garage to be plugged in. The distinct coupe design stands out and yes, we can't wait to see the car. Of course, there will be a GTX version of the car as well so performance will be at the core too.

