Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Electric Coupe SUV To Make Global Debut In September

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX is set to make its international debut on September 7, 2021 at the IAA Munich Motor Show. The first SUV coupe is based on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) and gets a powerful dual motor four-wheel drive. The ID.5 GTX is the first all-electric powered SUV coupe from Volkswagen. Up front, the ID.5 GTX comes with IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, which generate an intelligently controlled high beam, give the front of the car a likeable look. The light strip that tapers towards the Volkswagen logo has been combined with three powerful, illuminated honeycomb elements on both the driver and passenger side. They complement the signature of the low beam and convey the athletic character even while stationary.

The flat sloping A pillars positioned right near the front give the roof line an elegant flow - it stretches low over the body and tapers out in an integrated rear spoiler. At the rear, horizontal lines accentuate the width, with the light strip attracting the most attention. The LED rear lights with a 3D design complete the feeling of luxury.

The ID.5 GTX will come with an electric motor on both the front and rear axle - the dual motor four-wheel drive guarantees strong driving performance, superior traction and sporty handling. The large lithium-ion battery between the axles enables a projected range of up to 497 km.

Volkswagen aims to become the most popular brand when it comes to sustainable mobility. The goal is to increase the share of all-electric cars in Europe to 70 per cent of Volkswagen's unit sales by 2030. Volkswagen is aiming to become net carbon neutral by 2050.