Volkswagen ID.5 Unveiled

Volkswagen is building up on its electric ID range and the ID.5 is the latest addition to its line-up. The Volkswagen ID.5 is the brand's new electric crossover and looks quite familiar to the ID family in terms of design. However, it is a bit difficult to figure out its design elements because of the camouflage which is a psychedelic mix of yellow and red, but we can see the similarity in design when compared to the rest of the ID. cars.

The distinct coupe design of the Volkswagen ID.5 stands out.

The front looks very similar to the ID.4 but the major change is the roof's distinct arch and the coupe like design really brings out a different design aspect of the car. The distinct coupe design stands out and yes, there is the GTX version as well where performance is at the core. Volkswagen says that it accelerates like a sports car - because its electric motors deploy their full force from the very start. The ID.5 has a low centre of gravity thanks to the high-voltage battery built into the floor of the body - ensuring well-balanced driving dynamics. The ID.5 offers a range of up to 335 miles of 540 km or up to 308 miles 497 km on the ID.5 GTX.

Volkswagen earlier said that the GTX models will impress when it comes to performance and design. An additional electric motor on the front axle brings the all-wheel drive into the ID. Family. The additional motor switches on intelligently within a few milliseconds when very high performance or strong traction is required. In the new "Traction" driving mode, it is even permanently activated.