Upcoming Volkswagen Compact Sedan Teased Ahead Of India Debut Next Month

Volkswagen India is readying the global debut of the upcoming compact sedan in India on March 8, 2022, and ahead of its official arrival, the Indian arm of the German carmaker shared an image, teasing the top-down section, revealing a tad bit of the car. Expected to be called Volkswagen Virtus, the upcoming compact sedan is based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform, that also underpins the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Slavia as well as Skoda Kushaq SUV. The upcoming Volkswagen Virtus compact sedan will replace the outdated Volkswagen Vento in the country, as a premium model from the Wolfsburg automaker.

As far as the proportions go, the Volkswagen Virtus measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height, and sits on a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

The teaser image released by the company focuses on design details such as the LED headlamps, a bolder grille, and a chunkier front bumper, apart from the boot lip spoiler, as well as the GT badging on the front. It looks sharper, cleaner with a wider air dam and integrated LED DRLs. As far as the proportions go, the Volkswagen Virtus measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height, and sits on a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, similar to the Skoda Slavia.

It is expected that the Volkswagen Virtus will share the interior with the Skoda Slavia, and hence would feature a well-laid-out cabin, with a 10-inch infotainment display compatible with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. Volkswagen will also offer a fully digital 8-inch instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, and wireless charger, apart from ventilated front seats, rear Ac vents, and much more.

Powering the Volkswagen Virtus will be the same powertrain options from the Skoda Slavia- a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder engine that develops 113 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit that is good enough for 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Both the engines will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter for the three-pot unit and a 7-speed DSG automatic for the four-pot unit.