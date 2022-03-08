  • Home
Volkswagen Virtus Global Debut Highlights: Launch Date, Features, Specifications, Images

The Volkswagen Virtus is the first sedan from VW to be built on the localised MQB A0 IN platform, which already underpins the Taigun compact SUV. The compact sedan will also borrow its powertrains from the latter.
08-Mar-22 12:29 PM IST
The highly anticipated Volkswagen Virtus compact sedan has made its global debut in India today, and we have all the live updates from the event here. The Virtus is the first sedan from VW to be built on the localised MQB A0 IN platform, which already underpins the Taigun compact SUV. In fact, the new compact sedan will also share its powertrain options with the Volkswagen Taigun. While VW has not announced the price of the Virtus sedan today, pre-bookings for the car have commenced.

The Volkswagen Virtus will come with two turbocharged petrol engines - a 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI motor

The Volkswagen Virtus will come with two turbocharged petrol engines - a 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI motor. The former makes 113 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, and it comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter. The bigger 1.5-litre motor makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic unit.

We still haven't seen the car in its undisguised avatar. However, based on the several spy photos we have seen, and the teaser released by the carmaker, the Virtus will be bigger than the outgoing Vento and will be similar in dimensions to Skoda's Slavia, which is also based on the MQB A0 IN platform.

Here Are All The Highlights From The Launch Of The All-New Volkswagen Virtus:

