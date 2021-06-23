  • Home
Wagon R Based Electric Hatchback Spotted With Suzuki Logo

Unlike earlier spy photos of the car, which were seen with Toyota badged wheels, this new prototype comes with the Suzuki logo, indicating that the electric version of the Wagon R might after all be, a Maruti Suzuki product.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
23-Jun-21 01:13 PM IST
Highlights
  • The test mule was earlier seen with Toyota-badged alloy wheels
  • The Wagon R based electric hatchback comes with several visual updates
  • The test mule is seen with new alloys wheels and black exterior styling

New images of a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R based electric hatchback have surfaced online, and surprisingly this time around we get to see the car with the Suzuki logo. Now it's surprising because earlier spy photos of the car were seen with Toyota badged wheels, which led everyone to assume the new EV will join Toyota's stable. However, these latest images indicated that this electric version of the Wagon R might after all be, a Maruti Suzuki product. Which makes more sense given the fact that even globally Toyota has been largely focusing on hybrids and Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) over battery-electric Vehicles (BEV).

The Wagon R based EV prototype shares most of its design and styling cues with the existing Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Now, Maruti Suzuki India has already been testing battery electric vehicles in India. Back in 2018, the carmaker had begun testing 50 prototype models of the electric Wagon R, however, those prototypes were based on the global spec model. Those electric vehicles were powered by a 72 V electric motor connected to a 10-25 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. So, it's possible this new test mule could be using the same electric powertrain.

Also Read: Wagon R-Based Toyota Hatchback Spied Again; Hints At Being An EV

As for the prototype car that has been spotted recently, it's based on the existing Maruti Suzuki Wagon R , and it shares most of its design and styling cues with the latter, except for a few cosmetic changes. Well, for starters, the test mule is seen without an exhaust system, and the styling up front is also in line with the design characteristics of an electric vehicle, like - no radiator grille, and minimal air intakes.

The car also comes with blue highlights around the Suzuki logo, and new vertically mounted reflectors in a muscular housing.

The car also comes with a lot of blacked-out exterior elements like the smoked headlamp and taillights, new bumper inserts. The car also comes with blue highlights around the Suzuki logo. Upfront, you also get new foglamps, while at the rear we get to see a bunch of black styling elements and new vertically mounted reflectors in a muscular housing.

Source: Gaadiwaadi

