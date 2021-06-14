Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ties Up With Bajaj Allianz For E-Bike Insurance

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, a manufacturer of electric bikes under the brand name Joy E-Bike, has joined hands with Bajaj Allianz to offer two-wheeler insurance policies. Customers can now avail of insurance benefits from Bajaj Allianz, which will cover 5 years, with the first year coverage for the entire vehicle with zero depreciation, and the remaining four years with cover of third party insurance coverage. The owner of Joy E-Bikes will get coverage of Rs. 15 lakh for his or her personal insurance, and will also get roadside assistance coverage for the first one year.

According to a statement from the company, Bajaj Allianz will leverage Joy E-Bike's vast dealership network of over 300 dealerships across India, to offer customers simple, end-to-end insurance coverage products aimed at superior customer experience.

Like the Joy E-Bike Beast, the full-faired Joy E-Bike Thunderbolt has a maximum speed of 90 kmph

Speaking about the new partnership, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Group said, "We are happy to announce this association. We can now offer our customers more support and make them believe in our products even more. While insurance on electric vehicles in the two-wheeler category is not mandatory in India, the risks associated with them are limited and hence insuring e-bikes is not expensive. The costs outweigh the benefits, and with tie-ups like this between Wardwizard Group and Bajaj Allianz, customers can expect to get some of the best deals in the country."

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is the first-ever company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under the electric vehicle category. The company has a product line-up of Joy e-bike, consisting of four new high-speed e-bikes, called the Hurricane, Thunderbolt, Skyline and Beast. These four e-bikes are high-speed and packed with the latest EV technology along with strong IoT (Internet of Thing) sensors and Artificial Intelligence. The company recently revealed the prices starting from Rs. 2.29 lakh. The company entered the market with two low-speed models Nanu E-Scooter Honeybee and Nanu E-Scooter Butterfly. The company currently has presence in over 25 cities across India, and has launched some products in Africa.