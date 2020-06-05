World Environment Day 2020: Maruti Suzuki Develops New 5 MW Solar Plant At Its Gurugram Facility

Maruti Suzuki has set up a new 5 MW carport style photovoltaic solar power plant at its Gurugram plant, with an investment of over ₹ 20 Crore in the solar power project. Strengthening its commitment towards greener mobility and sustainable manufacturing, the company will offset 5390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually for the next 25 years and will produce 7010 MWH annually. The 5 MW solar power plant will cater to the internal energy requirements of the Gurugram facility by synchronising with the captive power plant.

Talking about the company's green initiatives, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, "We are committed for enhancing sustainable manufacturing and to achieve self-sufficiency in many of our functions. The new solar power plant will complement our efforts to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower the carbon footprint. We are consistently exploring new ways to harness the abundantly available clean resources and implement them in our business operations."

The solar panels also provide shade to the newly manufactured cars.

The company had set up its first solar power plant of 1 MW at the Manesar facility in 2014 and it was further upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018. With the latest addition in its Gurugram plant, Maruti Suzuki's total solar power capacity has increased to 6.3 MW. The photovoltaic solar panels of the power plant will also work as a roof for the newly constructed car parking area providing shade and act as a shed for storing the newly manufactured cars and protecting them from weather along with generating energy.

