New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19

In a bid to offer a safe and secure environment for its customers, Maruti Suzuki India has introduced new safety and hygiene products such as car partition, face visor, disposable eye gear, disposable shoe cover, face mask 3ply and more.

| Updated:
5,662  Views
View Photos
The car partition helps in isolating the front and the rear cabin

Highlights

  • Car partition helps in maintaining social distancing between passengers
  • It prevents transfer of droplets within the car
  • Car partition is easy to install and remove

As the auto industry is slowly moving towards the new normal, carmakers are pulling all stops to ensure the safety of their consumers. With several carmakers resuming operations at their manufacturing plants, as also showrooms being opened, deliveries of cars have started once more. Safety of everyone involved being paramount, India's leading car manufacturer has introduced special accessories for its customers to help them fight the Covid-19 virus. The carmaker has launched a range of protective gear which will help its customers stay safe. 

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Announces Extension Of Free Service, Warranty Till June 30 2020

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Vitara Brezza

Ertiga

Alto 800

S-Presso

New Swift

Dzire

Ciaz

Baleno

S-Cross

Wagon R

Alto K10

Baleno RS

Celerio

Ignis

XL6

Eeco

Celerio X

03bg70eg

Maruti Suzuki has listed these accessories under health & hygiene category on its website  

Maruti Suzuki is offering the new range of safety gear via Maruti Genuine Accessories. The company has listed a new category - 'Health & Hygiene' on its official website. These accessories include car partition, face visor, disposable eye gear, disposable shoe cover, face mask 3ply and more. The car partition is essentially a clear sheet cabin partition between the front and rear passengers that will help in maintaining social distancing while travelling. The new car partition can be installed in the car by using Velcro. The car partition helps to isolate the front and the rear cabin of the car, thus following social distancing protocols between the passengers. It also prevents the transfer of droplets within the car, which can happen while talking, coughing or sneezing. The car partition is made of virgin grade premium Poly Vinyl Chloride material. It also offers clear visibility and complete coverage from roof to floor.

Also Read: Car Sales May 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 88.95 Per Cent Decline In Domestic Market

0 Comments

The company is offering this car partition for its cars like Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, S-Cross, Old WagonR, Ritz, Dzire Tour, Celerio, Alto and other cars. The company will also be introducing the car partitions for Vitara Brezza and the Eeco. The cost of the car partition ranges from Rs 549 to Rs 649, depending on the model of the car. Apart from this, the carmaker is also offering a face visor for ₹ 55, disposable eye gear for ₹ 100, hand gloves for ₹ 20, shoe cover for ₹ 21, 3-ply face mask for ₹ 10 and N95 face mask ₹ 149. The customers can also purchase interior cleaners like Sonax and Liquimoly which are priced from ₹ 2,199 to ₹ 4,275.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki
Vitara Brezza

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
15%
Planning to buy a used car
36%
Planning to buy a bike
26%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
23%
Return To Poll

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 8.81 - 11.44 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.46 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 8.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.41 - 5.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 9.8 - 11.46 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.81 - 6.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 4.9 - 5.67 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At Rs. 9.89 Lakh
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At Rs. 9.89 Lakh
Select your City
or select from popular cities