Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19

As the auto industry is slowly moving towards the new normal, carmakers are pulling all stops to ensure the safety of their consumers. With several carmakers resuming operations at their manufacturing plants, as also showrooms being opened, deliveries of cars have started once more. Safety of everyone involved being paramount, India's leading car manufacturer has introduced special accessories for its customers to help them fight the Covid-19 virus. The carmaker has launched a range of protective gear which will help its customers stay safe.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Announces Extension Of Free Service, Warranty Till June 30 2020

Maruti Suzuki has listed these accessories under health & hygiene category on its website

Maruti Suzuki is offering the new range of safety gear via Maruti Genuine Accessories. The company has listed a new category - 'Health & Hygiene' on its official website. These accessories include car partition, face visor, disposable eye gear, disposable shoe cover, face mask 3ply and more. The car partition is essentially a clear sheet cabin partition between the front and rear passengers that will help in maintaining social distancing while travelling. The new car partition can be installed in the car by using Velcro. The car partition helps to isolate the front and the rear cabin of the car, thus following social distancing protocols between the passengers. It also prevents the transfer of droplets within the car, which can happen while talking, coughing or sneezing. The car partition is made of virgin grade premium Poly Vinyl Chloride material. It also offers clear visibility and complete coverage from roof to floor.

Also Read: Car Sales May 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 88.95 Per Cent Decline In Domestic Market

The company is offering this car partition for its cars like Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, S-Cross, Old WagonR, Ritz, Dzire Tour, Celerio, Alto and other cars. The company will also be introducing the car partitions for Vitara Brezza and the Eeco. The cost of the car partition ranges from Rs 549 to Rs 649, depending on the model of the car. Apart from this, the carmaker is also offering a face visor for ₹ 55, disposable eye gear for ₹ 100, hand gloves for ₹ 20, shoe cover for ₹ 21, 3-ply face mask for ₹ 10 and N95 face mask ₹ 149. The customers can also purchase interior cleaners like Sonax and Liquimoly which are priced from ₹ 2,199 to ₹ 4,275.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.