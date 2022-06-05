World Environment Day 2022: 5 Electric Vehicles With The Longest Range In India

The uptake of electric vehicles in India has been on the rise in recent years. Multiple manufacturers have now entered the electric vehicle segments with offerings ranging from electric hatchbacks and sedans to the more abundant SUVs/crossovers across various price points. Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors has currently emerged as the strongest player in the EV space having taken over a lion's share of the market owing to its mass-market electric models such as the Nexon EV and Tigor EV though as the prices go up so do the number of EVs available. Here however we take a look at which EVs currently on sale in India will get you the furthest on a single charge. Do note that this is based on figures quoted by manufacturers with real-world figures set to vary depending on multiple factors.

BMW i4 – Claimed range of up to 590 km

BMW's all-electric i4 sedan tops the list with a claimed 590 km of range from a single charge. Available in a single variant, the i4 uses a 83.9 kWh battery paired with a rear-axle mounted electric motor. The electric motor develops a respectable 335 bhp and 430 Nm of torque and can propel the electric sedan from 0-100kph in a mere 5.7 seconds. Priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the i4 can currently be booked online or at BMW dealerships with deliveries set to commence next month. In terms of design, the i4 doesn't get a very stand out design with the overall design in line with the regular 4 Series Gran Coupe from international markets but with some design changes accounting for the model being an EV.

Kia EV6 – Claimed range of up to 528km

Kia launched its flagship EV in India just days ago with all 100 units earmarked for the country for 2022 already spoken for. The sleek-looking crossover sits on parent company Hyundai's purpose-built e-GMP platform with the India-spec car only available with the larger 77.4 kWh under floor battery pack. Buyers have two drivetrains to choose from – a 226 bhp and 350 Nm single motor set-up that promises good range or a more powerful and energy-consuming AWD variant with 320 bhp and 650 Nm on tap. Kia says the single motor set-up gives the EV6 a range of up to 528 km. This figure drops to 425 km for the all-wheel-drive model.

Audi e-tron GT - Claimed range of up to 500 km

Audi's third e-tron model to arrive in India, the e-tron GT is certainly the sportiest looking EV from Audi's trio with its low sports coupe inspired looks and strong powertrains. Priced from Rs 1.65 crore (ex-showroom), the e-tron GT gets sportscar looks and performance plus decent space to seat two adults in the rear. The low-slung GT can be optioned in two variants both promising plenty of performance and even some good driving range. The ‘standard' GT is available with a 523 bhp, 630 Nm all-wheel-drive powertrain offering a claimed range of up to 500km backed by a 0-100 kmph time of just 4.1 seconds. The hotter RS e-tron GT bumps up numbers to 637 bhp and 830 Nm with 0-100 kmph dispatched in 3.3 seconds. The sacrifice? The range is reduced to 481km.

Audi e-tron SUV/Sportback – Claimed range of up to 484 km

Compared to the GT, the e-tron SUV and Sportback offer a more staid option for everyday green motoring. In terms of styling, the e-tron siblings look typical Audi with a restrained design much akin to a traditional Audi SUV but with elements such as the partially enclosed grille being thrown in to suggest its all-electric underpinnings. There are two body styles to choose from – the SUV which is available with a choice of battery packs – e-tron 50 and e-tron 55 - and the Sportback (e-tron 55 only) which sacrifices some space within for a sportier look. The e-tron 50 features a smaller 71kWh battery pack giving the SUV a claimed range of up to 379km. The 55 meanwhile uses a larger gets a 95 kWh battery boosting range to up to 484km.

Jaguar I-Pace – Claimed range of up to 470 km

Rounding out the list is Jaguar's I-Pace electric SUV. Revealed back in March 2018, the I-Pace is Jaguar's first-ever all-electric model with the company having since then confirmed that it would be going all-electric in the coming years. Coming back to the I-Pace, the SUV breaks away from Jaguar's traditional SUV styling with a low slung look and car forward design with the battery pack sitting under the floor. For India, there is just a single battery pack option – a 90kWh battery that gives the SUV a claimed range of up to 470 km. There's ample performance on offer as well with the dual-motor all-wheel-drive set-up putting out 394 bhp and 696 Nm.