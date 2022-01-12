Yezdi Motorcycles To Be Sold Alongside Jawa Bikes In Common Dealerships

The new and resurrected Yezdi range of motorcycles will be sold alongside Jawa motorcycles in the same dealerships. Classic Legends Private Limited, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, which is also the parent company of Jawa motorcycles, will be launching the resurrected Yezdi range of motorcycles on January 13, 2022. In a tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has given a glimpse of what the new Jawa-Yezdi dealerships will look like. "Long lost brothers. United," Anand Mahindra tweeted with an image of the dealership.

Classic Legends is expected to introduce three new bikes under the revived Yezdi brand name. All three bikes are expected to be based on the same platform, and we expect the bikes to use the 334 cc single-cylinder motor seen on the Jawa Perak. While details on the power and performance figures are yet to be revealed, they are likely to be similar to that of the Perak. The Perak develops about 30 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The brands could share other cycle parts too in order to maximise economies of scale.

Just ahead of the launch, Classic Legends released another teaser video, giving a glimpse of the new Yezdi motorcycles. The three new Yezdi models are expected to be a classic roadster, a scrambler, as well as an adventure-styled model. More details, specifications and prices of the new range of Yezdi motorcycles will be announced on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

One of the new Yezdi motorcycles will be an entry-level adventure bike, which will compete with the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The Yezdi brand will be the third resurrection from Classic Legends after Jawa and more recently, BSA, which has been announced for European and American markets for now. The Yezdi brand was a creation of Ideal Jawa, owned by the Irani family who sold licensed Jawa motorcycles in India beginning in 1960. The Yezdi brand was introduced in 1973 by the same firm and was based on the Czech-origin Jawa bikes.

Spy shots of a bike undergoing tests reveal a scrambler-styled Yezdi Scrambler as well, which could also be one of the new Yezdi models.

Classic Legends is betting big on the Yezdi brand, reviving nostalgia from the 1960s and 1970s when the original Yezdi motorcycles with a 250 cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine, as well as a 350 cc twin and a 175 cc single-cylinder engine were introduced. The most popular Yezdi was by far the one with the 250 cc single-cylinder engine which was introduced in several models and variants, and continued to be on sale till the mid-1990s.