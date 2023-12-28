Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx Electric Scooter Unveiled, Promises 100 Km Of Range
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 28, 2023
- The Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx offers a top speed of 65 kmph.
- The 2.65 kWh battery offers a 100 km range with a charging time of 4-5 hours.
- The Trust-Drift Hx gets a digital console, 3-in-1 locking, reverse mode.
Yobykes, an Ahmedabad-based electric two-wheeler maker, has unveiled the new Trust-Drift Hx high-speed electric scooter. The new Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx offers a top speed of 65 kmph and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge. The e-scooter will be available alongside the Trust-Drift low-speed options, which are already on sale. Prices for the electric scooter are yet to be announced.
Also Read: Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
The Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx is powered by a BLDC Hub motor that develops a power output of 2.5 kW (3.3 bhp). The company claims the electric scooter can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds and 0-65 kmph comes up in 7 seconds. The model packs a 2.65 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and will have a charging time of 4-5 hours.
Speaking about the new electric scooter, Pradeep Kawdiya, CEO - Yobykes, said, “Yobykes is gearing up to introduce a comprehensive range of low-speed and high-speed electric vehicles in the upcoming financial year. This strategic expansion aims not only to strengthen the product portfolio but also to boost overall vehicle sales. By prioritizing innovation and customer satisfaction, Yobykes aims to set new benchmarks in the electric vehicle industry and contribute significantly to a sustainable and eco-friendly future.”
Also Read: Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
The Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx e-scooter measures 1,880 mm in length, 710 mm in width and 1,300 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 1,345 mm. The ground clearance is 170 mm while the kerb weight is 95 kg. The electric scooter packs telescopic front forks and a swingarm shock absorber at the rear while riding on 12-inch tubeless tyres. On the feature front, the Trust-Drift Hx comes with a digital instrument console, combi-braking, auto headlamp on, reverse mode, a 3-in-1 locking system and more.
Yobykes is likely to introduce the Trust-Drift Hx early next year, which is when prices will be announced. The electric scooter will take on the Kinetic Green Zulu, Okinawa PraisePro, BGauss BG C12i EX and the like.
