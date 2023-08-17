Login

Zenvo Aurora Supercar Revealed With 1824 bhp Hybrid V12 Engine

The V12 Hybrid engine produces 1824 bhp and a top speed of 451 kmph.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Aug-23 02:24 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Aurora comes in two derivatives: the track-focused Agil and the grand-touring Tur
  • It has a top speed of 451 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 2.3 seconds
  • Only 50 units of each variant will be manufactured

Zenvo Automotive has introduced its newest supercar, the Aurora, boasting a powerful V12 Hybrid engine that produces a remarkable 1824 bhp. This Danish automaker has named the vehicle after the appealing Northern Lights, known as the Aurora Borealis. The Aurora comes in two derivatives: the track-focused Agil and the grand-touring Tur. Both models showcase a design philosophy that emphasises functionality. The Aurora is Zenvo Automotive's lightest and most powerful road car to date. Only 50 units of each variant will be manufactured, with production scheduled to begin in 2025 and deliveries expected in 2026.

Under the hood of both Agil and Tur variants resides a 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 engine, generating 1250 bhp and capable of revving up to 9800 rpm. The mid-mounted engine, which is positioned behind the cockpit, is a 90-degree V12. The car has a top speed of 451 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 2.3 seconds. The powertrain is paired with an electric motor that can contribute an additional 600 bhp, depending on the drivetrain setup. A seven-speed gearbox, controlled by paddle shifters on the steering wheel, transfers power and incorporates a rear-mounted electric motor.

 

Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 Volante Convertible Revealed With 671 BHP V8

 

The Agile version employs a rear-wheel-drive system with a single integrated electric motor delivering 200 bhp. On the other hand, the Touring model, along with an optional configuration for the Agile, features a four-wheel-drive setup complemented by an extra electric motor for each of the front wheels, resulting in an impressive 1824 bhp output. This powertrain configuration provides immediate power delivery and torque.

Zenvo's Aurora models share a common foundation—the ZM1 modular monocoque design—though they are tailored for distinct driving preferences. The Agil, designed for the track, possesses a more aerodynamically aggressive appearance with underbody aerodynamics and a high-level rear wing that functions as an air brake. In contrast, the Tur caters to grand touring experiences.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini’s 1001 BHP Revuelto Supercar Is Sold Out Till 2026

 

The interior of the Agil is designed to prioritise weight savings, featuring exposed carbon chassis elements and lightweight technical materials on the seats, doors, and dashboard. This approach results in a weight of under 1300 kg. The Agil's aerodynamic design generates 880 kg of downforce at 250 kmph and achieves a top speed of 365 kmph.

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Sold Out Until 2025

 

While Zenvo has not provided detailed information about Aurora's interior, photographs show various instruments within the cabin. Notable elements include a small infotainment screen on the left, a large tachometer in the centre, and gauges for fuel and battery on the right.

# Zenos Cars# Zeno Aurora Tur# Zeno Aurora # Zeno Aurora Supercar# Zeno Aurora Agil

Related Articles

car-img
Zenos Cars Reveals the E10 S with 250bhp
8 years ago
1mins read

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Zenvo Aurora Supercar Revealed With 1824 bhp Hybrid V12 Engine
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn