Zenvo Aurora Supercar Revealed With 1824 bhp Hybrid V12 Engine

Zenvo Automotive has introduced its newest supercar, the Aurora, boasting a powerful V12 Hybrid engine that produces a remarkable 1824 bhp. This Danish automaker has named the vehicle after the appealing Northern Lights, known as the Aurora Borealis. The Aurora comes in two derivatives: the track-focused Agil and the grand-touring Tur. Both models showcase a design philosophy that emphasises functionality. The Aurora is Zenvo Automotive's lightest and most powerful road car to date. Only 50 units of each variant will be manufactured, with production scheduled to begin in 2025 and deliveries expected in 2026.

Under the hood of both Agil and Tur variants resides a 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 engine, generating 1250 bhp and capable of revving up to 9800 rpm. The mid-mounted engine, which is positioned behind the cockpit, is a 90-degree V12. The car has a top speed of 451 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 2.3 seconds. The powertrain is paired with an electric motor that can contribute an additional 600 bhp, depending on the drivetrain setup. A seven-speed gearbox, controlled by paddle shifters on the steering wheel, transfers power and incorporates a rear-mounted electric motor.

The Agile version employs a rear-wheel-drive system with a single integrated electric motor delivering 200 bhp. On the other hand, the Touring model, along with an optional configuration for the Agile, features a four-wheel-drive setup complemented by an extra electric motor for each of the front wheels, resulting in an impressive 1824 bhp output. This powertrain configuration provides immediate power delivery and torque.

Zenvo's Aurora models share a common foundation—the ZM1 modular monocoque design—though they are tailored for distinct driving preferences. The Agil, designed for the track, possesses a more aerodynamically aggressive appearance with underbody aerodynamics and a high-level rear wing that functions as an air brake. In contrast, the Tur caters to grand touring experiences.

The interior of the Agil is designed to prioritise weight savings, featuring exposed carbon chassis elements and lightweight technical materials on the seats, doors, and dashboard. This approach results in a weight of under 1300 kg. The Agil's aerodynamic design generates 880 kg of downforce at 250 kmph and achieves a top speed of 365 kmph.

While Zenvo has not provided detailed information about Aurora's interior, photographs show various instruments within the cabin. Notable elements include a small infotainment screen on the left, a large tachometer in the centre, and gauges for fuel and battery on the right.