How Fancy Number Plates And Number Plate Frames Can Lead To A Heavy Fine
- Fancy number plates and non-standard fonts are not allowed in India.
- Number plate frames that cover any part of the HSRP can also attract a fine.
- Only government-approved High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) should be used.
A stylish number plate or a decorative frame may seem harmless, but it can quickly become an expensive mistake. Many car owners install these accessories without realising that number plates in India have to follow strict government rules. Today, almost every vehicle on Indian roads is required to use a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP). Vehicles sold on or after 1 April 2019 come with factory-fitted HSRPs, while older vehicles have also been brought under the HSRP system through notifications issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and state transport departments.
These number plates are designed in a standard format so that traffic police, toll plazas and automatic traffic cameras can read them correctly. If you replace the plate, change the font or install a frame that hides any part of it, your vehicle may no longer comply with the rules. That's why even a small modification around the registration plate can result in a challan. Before fitting any accessory, it's worth knowing what is allowed and what isn't.
Also Read: Is HSRP Mandatory for all Vehicles in India?
What Is an HSRP and Why Is It Mandatory?
An HSRP (High Security Registration Plate) is the standard registration plate approved by the Government of India. Unlike older number plates made by local shops, HSRPs are manufactured only by authorised vendors and include several security features that help prevent tampering and make vehicles easier to identify.
India has made HSRP mandatory for all types of vehicles.
A genuine HSRP includes:
- Standard RTO-approved font, size and spacing
- Aluminium construction for durability
- Ashoka Chakra hologram
- Blue IND mark
- Unique laser-etched identification number
- Tamper-proof snap locks
The government introduced HSRPs to reduce fake number plates, improve vehicle identification and make it easier for automated traffic enforcement systems to read registration numbers. That is why altering or covering any part of the plate is treated as a violation.
Also Read: What Happens If You Continue Driving With an Expired Insurance Policy
Common Number Plate Modifications That Can Get You Fined
Many of these accessories are easily available in the market, but that doesn't mean they are legal. Here are some of the most common modifications that can lead to a traffic fine.
Any perceptible deviation from established HSRP requirements can be treated as a violation.
Fancy Fonts and Designer Number Plates
Replacing the standard font with stylish lettering, italic numbers, bold characters, unusual spacing or chrome-finished plates is not permitted. Registration numbers must always follow the format specified under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.
Acrylic Number Plates
Some owners replace their original HSRP with acrylic or imported-style number plates because they look premium. These are not recognised as legal replacements. Your vehicle should continue to display the original HSRP issued by an authorised vendor.
Thick Number Plate Frames
This is one of the most common mistakes. Many dealerships and accessory shops install branded plastic or metal frames around the number plate. A frame may seem harmless, but it becomes illegal if it hides even a small part of the HSRP.
The frame should never cover:
- The registration number
- The blue IND mark
- The Ashoka Chakra hologram
- The laser-etched identification number
- Any edge of the number plate
If any of these details are blocked, traffic police may treat it as a defective registration plate.
Stickers, Logos and Titles
Adding words such as PRESS, ADVOCATE, DOCTOR, POLICE, ARMY, BOSS, political symbols or religious stickers on the number plate is also against the rules. The registration plate should display only the registration number in the prescribed format.
Plastic Covers
Transparent plastic covers are another common accessory. Although many people install them to protect the plate, they can reflect light from traffic cameras and make the registration number difficult to read, particularly at night.
Regional Language Lettering
The registration number must be displayed using the prescribed English letters and Arabic numerals. Replacing them with another language or decorative script does not comply with the rules.
What Fine Can You Face for a Modified Number Plate?
The exact penalty can vary depending on the offence and the state where the vehicle is registered. In many cases, displaying a fancy number plate, using an illegal registration plate or covering parts of the HSRP can attract fines ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 for a first offence. Repeat violations may lead to higher penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Apart from paying the fine, you may also be asked to remove the illegal plate, frame or accessory before you are allowed to continue driving.
What Should You Do If Your HSRP Is Damaged?
If your HSRP is bent, cracked, faded or stolen, don't get a duplicate made from a local number plate shop. Instead, apply for a replacement through an authorised HSRP provider or the official booking portal. Only government-approved replacement HSRPs are considered valid for use on public roads.
Keep Your Number Plate Simple and Legal
Customising your car is your choice, but the registration plate is one area where the rules are very clear. A fancy font, acrylic plate or decorative frame may improve the look of your vehicle, but it can also lead to unnecessary fines and repeated stops during traffic checks.
The safest option is to keep the original HSRP exactly as it was issued. Make sure the registration number, security markings and holograms remain fully visible, and avoid adding accessories that cover any part of the plate. A standard, clearly visible number plate keeps your vehicle compliant and helps you avoid avoidable penalties on the road.
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