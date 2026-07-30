Is HSRP Mandatory for all Vehicles in India?

If you've bought a new car or bike in the last few years, you've probably noticed that it already came with a High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP). However, owners of older vehicles are often asked to replace their existing number plates with an HSRP, which leaves many wondering if it's compulsory.

The answer is yes. The government introduced HSRPs to create a uniform vehicle identification system across the country. Besides making number plates look standard, they also help reduce vehicle theft, prevent fake registration plates, and make it easier for authorities to identify vehicles. Here's everything you should know about HSRPs, including who needs one, what makes them different from regular number plates and how you can get one installed.

What is an HSRP?

A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) is a government-approved registration plate made with several security features that make it difficult to duplicate or tamper with. Unlike older number plates that could be made at local shops, HSRPs are manufactured only by authorised vendors and are linked to your vehicle's registration details. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) introduced HSRPs to make vehicle identification more secure and consistent across India.

When Did HSRP Become Mandatory?

HSRPs have been part of the government's vehicle registration plan for several years, but they became standard for all new vehicles registered on or after April 1, 2019. Since then, every new car, bike and commercial vehicle sold in India comes with a dealership-fitted HSRP.

For vehicles registered before April 2019, state transport departments have gradually asked owners to replace their old number plates with HSRPs. While the deadlines have differed from one state to another, the requirement itself applies across the country.

Also Read: All New Vehicles To Come With Pre-Fitted High-Security Number Plates From April 2019

What Makes an HSRP Different?

An HSRP may look like a regular number plate. However, it has several security features that make it much safer and harder to copy.

Key Features of an HSRP

Feature Why It Matters Chromium-based Ashoka Chakra hologram Confirms that the plate is genuine Laser-etched unique identification number Gives every plate a unique identity linked to the vehicle Tamper-proof snap locks Prevent the plate from being removed or swapped easily Reflective surface Makes the registration number easier to read at night Linked with the VAHAN database Helps authorities verify vehicle details quickly

Together, these features make HSRPs much more secure than traditional number plates.

Also Read: High Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To Apply

Why has the Government made HSRP mandatory?

The main reason is to improve road safety and make vehicle identification more reliable. Older number plates were easy to copy, repaint or replace. This made it easier for stolen vehicles or vehicles involved in crimes to avoid detection. With HSRPs, every plate is linked to the vehicle's official registration details, making it much harder to create fake plates.

HSRPs also help:

Reduce vehicle theft and number plate fraud.

Improve traffic law enforcement.

Help cameras identify vehicles more accurately.

Create a uniform registration system across India.

Make it easier for authorities to trace vehicles when required.

Which vehicles need an HSRP?

The HSRP rule applies to every vehicle that needs to be registered under the Motor Vehicles Act.

This includes:

Motorcycles

Scooters

Cars

SUVs

Vans

Taxis

Commercial vehicles

Buses and trucks

Some categories, such as certain vintage vehicles, may have separate rules or exemptions depending on the state. If you own a vintage vehicle, it's best to check with your local transport department.

What is the Colour-Coded Sticker?

If you own a car or another four-wheeler, you may have noticed a colour-coded sticker fixed to the inside of the windshield. This sticker is part of the HSRP system and helps authorities quickly identify the vehicle's fuel type.

Here's what the colours mean:

Sticker Colour Fuel Type Light Blue Petrol and CNG Orange Diesel Green Electric Vehicle (EV)

Many BS6 vehicles also have an additional green strip on the sticker to indicate compliance with the latest emission norms.

What happens if you don't have an HSRP?

Driving without an HSRP can lead to problems, especially in states where enforcement drives are active.

Depending on your state's rules, you may face:

Traffic fines of up to ₹10,000

Difficulty during document verification

Delays in ownership transfer

Issues while completing certain RTO services

Problems during vehicle fitness inspections, where applicable

The amount of the fine can vary from one state to another, so it's always worth checking the latest rules issued by your local transport department.

Can you get an HSRP from any number plate shop?

No. HSRPs can only be issued by authorised vendors approved by the government or the vehicle manufacturer.

If you get a similar-looking plate made from a local shop, it won't have the required security features or be linked to your vehicle's official records. Always book your HSRP through an authorised portal or approved dealership.

How can you apply for an HSRP?

Getting an HSRP is usually a straightforward process.

In most states, you can apply online by following these steps:

Visit the authorised HSRP booking portal for your state or vehicle manufacturer. Enter your vehicle registration number. Provide the required engine and chassis number details. Select an authorised fitment centre and appointment date. Pay the applicable fee online. Visit the centre to have the HSRP installed.

Some cities also offer doorstep installation for eligible vehicles.

How much does an HSRP cost?

The exact price depends on your vehicle type, the state where it is registered and the authorised service provider.

As a general guide:

Vehicle Type Approximate Cost Two-wheelers ₹300-₹500 Cars and SUVs ₹600-₹1,100

Some providers may charge extra for doorstep installation or replacement plates.

Also Read: Explained: How To Purchase A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) For Your Vehicle

What if your HSRP is lost or damaged?

If your HSRP is damaged in an accident or gets stolen, don't replace it with a locally made number plate. Instead, apply for a replacement through an authorised HSRP portal or dealership. You may be asked to provide your vehicle details and, in some cases, a police complaint if the plate has been stolen. Using an authorised replacement ensures your new plate is properly linked to your vehicle's records.

Can you transfer an HSRP to another vehicle?

No. Every HSRP is made specifically for one vehicle and is linked to its registration number, chassis number, and engine number. If you sell your vehicle, the HSRP remains with it. It cannot be removed and used on another vehicle.