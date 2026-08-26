How to Check a Used Car’s Accident & Claims History
- A Policy Clearance Certificate or NCB retention letter provides official, insurer-backed proof
- The Insurance Information Bureau (IIB) portal lets you check a car's permanent claim history
- A zero per cent No Claim Bonus on a car could be because of a recently filed accident claim
When buying a used car, sellers will often give you a clean service book and say the vehicle has never been in an accident. However, a polished exterior and a neatly stamped booklet cannot prove a clean history. The only definitive way to know if a car has suffered major accident damage, flood recovery, or a total loss is by checking its official insurance claims history and requesting a policy clearance certificate.
What is a Policy Clearance Certificate?
Service books generally record only what happens inside a workshop. If a previous owner crashed the car and paid cash at a local body shop to protect their No Claim Bonus, that event leaves no trace in the official service log. An insurance claim record, on the other hand, acts as a permanent, untamperable report card tied directly to the vehicle.
In the Indian motor insurance sector, it’s called a Policy Clearance Certificate (often tied to the No Claim Bonus retention certificate), which is a formal document issued by the insurance company. It verifies the exact claims history of the policyholder for that specific vehicle.
So, when a seller decides to sell their car, they can request this certificate from their insurer to retain their earned No Claim Bonus (NCB) for their next vehicle. But for a used car buyer, demanding to see this clearance certificate is a practical negotiation tactic. It forces the seller to provide an official, insurer-backed document that explicitly states whether any claims were filed during their ownership period.
Three Ways to Check a Used Car’s Claim History
If the seller cannot provide a clearance certificate, you can check the vehicle's claim history yourself using these three methods.
1. Check the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB) Portal
The Insurance Information Bureau (IIB) is the central data repository for the Indian insurance industry. The IIB portal shows details of car insurance policies and claims filed from April 1, 2010, onwards.
- Visit the official IIB web portal and select the "V-Seva" option under quick links.
- Enter the vehicle registration number (VRN), along with your mobile number and email address. For newer vehicles, you may also need the engine and chassis numbers.
- The generated output will show the claim number, type of claim, loss date, and the exact claim amount paid.
If you see a huge payout listed on the IIB portal, it means the car has gone through a major structural accident or flood damage, even if it looks perfect today. But note that the IIB portal is not updated in real-time. It can take up to two months for a recently purchased policy or a recently settled claim to reflect in the IIB database.
2. Decode the Current No Claim Bonus (NCB)
You also do not always need a deep database search to spot an accident. Ask the seller for the current active insurance policy document and look at the No Claim Bonus percentage.
The NCB is a discount rewarded for claim-free years. It increases annually, capping at 50 per cent after five consecutive claim-free years.
- If you are looking at a four-year-old car and the policy shows a zero per cent NCB, it means the owner could have filed an insurance claim recently, resetting their bonus to zero.
- If the policy shows a 45 or 50 per cent NCB, you have solid proof that the car has not been involved in any reported accidents for several years.
Note: A 0% NCB can also occur due to NCB transfers or policy lapses, not just a claim.
3. Cross-Verify with the Current Insurer
If you know the name of the active insurance provider (which you can easily find on the VAHAN portal or the mParivahan app using the license plate number), you can contact their customer support. By providing the vehicle's registration number or policy number, you can verify if any major claims were processed recently. However, also keep in mind that insurers firmly protect this data and provide it only to the registered policy owner.
What to Look For in the Claim Records
Finding a claim on the vehicle's history does not mean you should immediately cancel the deal. You need to find out the severity of the payout first.
- Minor Payouts: Small claims under Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 mean minor bumper replacements, broken headlights, or minor denting and painting, mostly. These do not affect the structural safety of the car.
- Major Payouts: If you see a claim payout that is around 30 to 50 per cent of the car's total Insured Declared Value (IDV), the vehicle likely suffered a severe crash, which means chassis realignment or heavy engine work was done.
- Total Loss or Flood Claims: If the vehicle was previously declared a total loss or submerged in a flood, walk away immediately. These cars are often bought cheaply at salvage auctions, superficially repaired, and sold to unsuspecting buyers.
Why You Must Always Transfer the Car Insurance Legally
Once you verify the claims history and purchase the car, Indian law requires you to transfer the insurance policy to your name.
When the policy is transferred, the previous owner's NCB is stripped away (via their clearance certificate), and your new policy starts at a zero per cent NCB. Failing to complete this name transfer means the insurance company can legally reject any future accident claims you make, as the vehicle's registration and insurance names will no longer match.
Also, always treat a seller's verbal promises with caution. Demand a policy clearance certificate or run a quick IIB portal check first, so that you can protect yourself from buying a freshly painted liability.
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