Vehicle Scrappage Policy Explained: What Happens When Your Vehicle Reaches End of Life?

Many owners just continued to drive their old cars for as long as they could for years. Things are different today. India's Vehicle Scrappage Policy is gradually moving older vehicles towards fitness testing, increased taxes, and stricter compliance.

The concept is straightforward: get rid of the older, dirtier cars and promote the use of cleaner, safer cars. However, many car owners are still not aware of what exactly happens when their car reaches the end of its legal life despite hearing about the scrappage rules on a regular basis.

When Does a Vehicle Become Too Old?

This is dependent on your location and the kind of vehicle you have.

The first registration of most private vehicles in India is valid for 15 years. After this time, the car will be required to be tested at an approved testing facility.

If the vehicle passes, registration is typically valid for another five years. If it does not, it could be classified as an End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) and be eligible for scrappage.

The Delhi-NCR Exception

The rules are much more stringent in Delhi-NCR.

The diesel vehicles are not allowed to run after 10 years

Petrol vehicles are not allowed to run after 15 years

Unlike many other states, fitness certificates generally do not override these limits. If a vehicle is discovered operating on public roads after the age limit, it may be impounded and scrapped.

Why Many Owners Are Choosing to Scrap Older Vehicles

The scrappage policy is not just about getting rid of old cars. It also provides a number of financial incentives to owners who choose to scrap eligible vehicles at authorised facilities.

A Certificate of Deposit (CoD) is issued to the owner of a vehicle that is scrapped at a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF). This certificate can help reduce the cost of buying a new vehicle.

What Benefits Can You Get After Scrapping a Vehicle?

Depending on the vehicle and state, the combined savings can add up to a significant amount when purchasing a replacement vehicle.

Benefit Potential Savings Scrap value payout Based on vehicle weight and material value Road tax rebate Up to 25% for private vehicles Registration fee waiver Full waiver on eligible registrations Manufacturer discount Additional benefits from participating brands

Can You Sell the Vehicle’s Certificate of Deposit?

Interestingly, yes. The Certificate of Deposit may be transferred or sold to another eligible buyer by the approved system if the buyer does not intend to purchase a new vehicle at that time. This has effectively made the certificate an extra asset for some owners, rather than just a scrappage document.

How the Vehicle Scrapping Process Works

The process is much easier than people think.

Step 1: Choose an Authorised Scraping Facility

The first step is to choose a government-approved Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility via the official portal. Do not buy and sell on informal markets, as they do not have the authority to provide valid scrappage certificates.

Step 2: Clear Pending Issues

Prior to the start of the scrapping process, make sure:

Any vehicle loan is closed

Hypothecation has been removed

Pending challans are cleared

Registration documents are available

These checks are usually confirmed electronically prior to proceeding.

Step 3: Vehicle Inspection and Evaluation

The scrapping facility verifies:

Chassis number

Registration details

Vehicle condition

Major components such as the engine and gearbox

The amount of the scrap payout depends on the weight of the vehicle and the value of the materials.

Step 4: Registration Cancellation

After the scrapping is finished, the facility uploads the proof of destruction and starts the deregistration process in the system. The car is then taken off the official records.

What Happens If You Decide Not to Scrap It?

Many owners think that they can just keep driving the same car for as long as they want. In fact, maintaining an older car on the road is getting more and more costly.

Owners may face:

Higher fitness testing costs

Green tax charges

Repeated compliance checks

Registration renewal expenses

Risk of penalties for expired fitness certificates

These expenses can add up over time, making it more cost-effective to replace an older vehicle than to keep it.

Why the Government Is Pushing Vehicle Scrappage

The policy is not only about emissions.

Older vehicles generally:

Pollute more

Consume more fuel

Lacks modern safety features

Require higher maintenance

Scrapping also enables the recycling and reuse of valuable materials like steel, aluminium, copper and other parts for manufacturing new vehicles.

Is Scrapping Always the Right Choice?

Not necessarily. A well-maintained vehicle that passes fitness tests may still have several years of usable life left in many parts of India. Owners should, however, weigh up the cost of renewal, taxes, repairs and compliance against the benefits of the scrappage programme. Scrapping may be a better financial decision than owning for some cars, particularly older diesels and cars that are used a lot and break down often.

What Owners Should Know Before Their Vehicle Turns 15

The Vehicle Scrappage Policy is slowly altering the lifespan of vehicles on Indian roads. Although a 15th birthday of your vehicle doesn't necessarily mean that it has to be scrapped, it does mean that owners must be ready for a series of inspections, renewal costs and compliance requirements.

If your vehicle is nearing that age, it's important to know your choices early on. Planning ahead can help you avoid unnecessary costs and make the most of the benefits available under the policy, whether you're renewing, selling or scrapping the vehicle.