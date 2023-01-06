Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG Model Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 12.85 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the S-CNG version of its flagship SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The CNG version of the SUV is offered in two variants – Delta and Zeta, and they are priced at Rs. 12.85 lakh and 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. Equipped with the company's smart CNG technology, Maruti Suzuki claims that the Grand Vitara S-CNG can offer a certified fuel-efficiency of up to 26.6 km/kg. The Grand Vitara is the 3rd Nexa model and 14th model overall in the Maruti Suzuki India’s line-up to get a CNG option.

The Grand Vitara is the 14th Maruti Suzuki model to come with S-CNG option

Announcing the launch of the Grand Vitara S-CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Since its launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers, thanks to its SUV appeal complimented by multiple future-ready powertrains. The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models.”

At the time of its launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara was introduced with a pair of 1.5-litre strong hybrid and 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engines. And now the company has added a CNG version to the mix. In terms of features, the S-CNG variants of the Grand Vitara will remain identical to the Delta and Zeta variants of the regular petrol model. So, the higher spec Zeta trim will get features like – 6 airbags, SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Review - Mild Hybrid, Strong Hybrid, AWD Driven

The Grand Vitara S-CNG 1.5-litre, K-Series, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, which in CNG mode, offers a max output of 86.6 bhp at 5500 rpm, and a peak torque of 121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm. In petrol mode the engine churns out 99 bhp and 136 Nm of peak torque. The CNG version comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The Grand Vitara S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 30,723.