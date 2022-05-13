15 Best Transformers Movie Cars (And 5 That Should Stay In Disguise)

  • Home
We've compiled a list of the 10 coolest cars that Autobots (and two Decepticons) transform into in the Transformers films.
authorBy Carandbike Team
13-May-22 12:26 PM IST
10 Best Transformers Movie Cars

Audi R8

The Audi R8 is a vehicle in which a Decepticon can transform. The Decepticon took the form of an Audi R8 and drove the vehicle in Shanghai while trying to run away from Aarcee, which was transformed into a superbike, the Ducati 848. Audi was initially opposed to the use of their vehicle, but they eventually changed their minds. 

Mercedes-Benz AMG GTR

The incredible Mercedes AMG GT R made an appearance as the Autobot Drift's alternate mode in the fifth Transformers film. With a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 producing 577 bhp, the original Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R is the most powerful AMG.

Lamborghini Centenario

The Centenario is the vehicle into which an Autobot named Hot Rod transforms, and it is a significant upgrade for him because Hot Rod previously transformed into a Citroen DS.

Pontiac Solstice GXP

Michael Bay was required to use a GM vehicle for the film, and he chose a hardtop Pontiac Solstice GXP, which was an unusual choice, likely due to the fact that it appeared to be a downsize.

Mercedes-Benz Unimog

It's tough, rugged, and great for off-roading, but it's also small and manoeuvrable enough to be driven around town, which is why municipal service companies use it for a variety of tasks.

Ducati 848 Superbike

Arcee, a female Autobot who appears in Revenge of the Fallen, being a smaller-sized Autobot transforms into a Ducati 848 Superbike. Although she has the technology to control three superbikes, the transformation into a Ducati 848 Superbike was a memorable scene, especially the one where she chases the Audi R8 (Deception) in Shanghai.

Western Star 5700

It's easy to see how being cast in the Transformers movie boosted sales of the Western Star 5700 because the trucks on site had to do a variety of stunts.

GMC Topkick C4500

Ironhide is an Autobot weapons specialist, and he chose a custom GMC Topkick C4500 heavy-duty pickup for his alternate mode. The GMC Topkick C4500 was perhaps the least changed car on the Transformers set because it is so huge and fierce-looking.

Chevrolet Volt

In the second Transformers film, the Chevrolet Volt was the vehicle into which an Autobot named Jolt was turned. Jolt wields two electric whips as weapons, so it stands to reason that the vehicle he chooses to transform into will be electric as well, and we should be grateful that he did not choose a Prius.

Saleen S281

Barricade, a Decepticon, changes into a Saleen S281, a transformed Ford Mustang GT. It was a police car in the movie, while two other automobiles were press cars.

