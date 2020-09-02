New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled

The new Kona will be available for the first time in the N Line version, which combines driving fun with exciting style.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The new 2020 Hyundai Kona is available in five new exterior color options

It was last week that Hyundai teased the Kona facelift and now the company has finally revealed what it will look like. While the new design is one of the key factors of excitement, the buzz however, is created because of the introduction of an N Line variant. India will not get this version yet and we'll see these in Europe though. Hyundai has sold more than 2.28 lakh units of the Kona in Europe and since its launch. The new Kona will be available for the first time in the N Line version, which combines driving fun with exciting style. We'll talk about the styling of the N Line a little later but now let's talk about what the facelift looks like.

Also Read: Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

i20

Creta

Grand i10 Nios

Venue

New Verna

Aura

Santro

Grand i10

Tucson

Xcent

i20 Active

Kona Electric

Elantra

u5ausdog

The new Kona is 40 mm longer than the previous version, giving it a more elegant and dynamic look

The design of the new front end is distinguished by its sporty look and attractive wheel arches. At the top, the extended hood ends energetically on the central grille with a wide and distinctive shape. This effect is further enhanced by the wide, slim DLR headlights with LED technology. Further down, the main bumper fascia connects seamlessly to the wheel arches, forming a unique and robust shell made of a material that contrasts with the main bodywork. On the lower bumper, the solid skid plate shield seems to embrace the lower air intake and gives visual continuity to the shape of the main upper grille. Integrated in the corners of the bumper are the vertically oriented aerodynamic intakes, which improve airflow.  The side view maintains the muscular and sculpted shape of the previous Kona, but the sporty wedge-shaped silhouette is further accentuated by the sharper, cleaner and more harmonious front.

The front of Kona N Line stands out thanks to the dynamic characteristics of the front bumper, which combines harmoniously with the body-coloured wheel arches. The N Line version features a characteristic N-style aerodynamic spoiler, with angled fins that give it an enveloping style. The wider and more technical air intakes are further characterised by a unique design and a dedicated surface treatment. The side view features body-coloured details and the new rocker panel, combined with the new 18-inch alloy wheels with dedicated design.

The rear view completes the dynamic and emotional image of Kona N Line. The rear bumper incorporates a large central aerodynamic diffuser in a contrasting colour to the bodywork, as well as a dual side exhaust. At the rear corners, the bumper fascia is formed by sharp lines and N-style fins for improved aerodynamics.

920s2ik8

The latest Bluelink update includes Last Mile Navigation, Connected Routing, Live Parking Information and much more.

The interior is now available with a dedicated N Line package in black with fabric, leather or suede seats. In addition, the distinctive red stitching, metal pedals and the N logo on the gear knob give the model an even sportier touch.    

In terms of dimensions, the new Kona is 40 mm longer than the previous version, giving it a more elegant and dynamic look, balancing its wide and robust presence on the road. In addition to the five existing colours, the new Kona is available in five new exterior colors: Surfy Blue, Dive in Jeju, Ignite Flame, Cyber Gray and Misty Jungle.

The new console area is disconnected from the dashboard to emphasize the horizontal structure and the dashboard appears large and airy to create a generous and spacious atmosphere. Now there is the new electric parking brake, installed following the customers' instructions. A new ambient light provides illumination of the cup holder in the centre cabinet and the compartment at the foot of the passenger and driver, emphasizing the lifestyle character of Kona. The new air intake and speaker displays with their aluminum finish give a superior feel and refinement.

kf3iie1g

The 2020 Hyundai Kona gets a 10.25-inch central touchscreen display

The Kona now gets a 10.25-inch digital cluster, which debuted on the all-new i20 for the first time. In addition to that, the new Kona also features a 10.25-inch central touchscreen display, which brings new connectivity features. The new AVN (Audio Video Navigation) screen also features split-screen multitasking functionality and can accommodate multiple Bluetooth connections. In addition, the latest Bluelink update includes Last Mile Navigation, Connected Routing, Live Parking Information and much more. With the new "User Profile" function, drivers can also transfer their favourite settings from one Hyundai car to another.

It has also been upgraded with Android Auto and Apple Car Play wirelessly, allowing occupants to use their iOS and Android smartphones without a cable and take advantage of its features in an even more convenient and immediate way.

0 Comments

The new Kona's powertrain range adds the lightweight 48-volt hybrid system: this technology is applied to the 1.6-litre Smartstream diesel engine with 136 hp and is available with a seven-speed 7DCT gearbox or an intelligent six-speed manual transmission (6iMT), which can be combined with all-wheel drive. The 1.0-litre Smartstream T-GDI gasoline engine with 120 hp can also be equipped with lightweight 48-volt hybrid technology and 6iMT transmission for greater efficiency.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai i20 with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai i20
Hyundai
i20

Latest News

2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled 2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled
Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie  Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie 
Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create A Ganpati Idol Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create A Ganpati Idol
EV Motors, Hero Electric Join Hands To Launch Rapid Charging E-Bikes EV Motors, Hero Electric Join Hands To Launch Rapid Charging E-Bikes
Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Global Launch Confirmed For December 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Global Launch Confirmed For December 2020
Tesla Founder Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg To Become The 3rd Richest Man In The World Tesla Founder Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg To Become The 3rd Richest Man In The World
Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different? Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different?
Piaggio Evaluating Aprilia Motorcycles In 300-400 cc Segment For India Piaggio Evaluating Aprilia Motorcycles In 300-400 cc Segment For India
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test Again 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test Again
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Honda's Overall Sales See 4.3 Per Cent Growth Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Honda's Overall Sales See 4.3 Per Cent Growth
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Italian Brand Garelli Unveils New Electric Moped Italian Brand Garelli Unveils New Electric Moped
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento
Maruti Suzuki Partners With Delhi Police For Road Safety Project Maruti Suzuki Partners With Delhi Police For Road Safety Project
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Bajaj's Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 3 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Bajaj's Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 3 Per Cent

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.07 - 8.29 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.58 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.57 - 6.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.87 - 5.97 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.85 - 8.79 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 17.6 - 20.65 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant With Electric Sunroof Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.36 Lakh
Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant With Electric Sunroof Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.36 Lakh
Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent
Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities