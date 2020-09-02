2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled

It was last week that Hyundai teased the Kona facelift and now the company has finally revealed what it will look like. While the new design is one of the key factors of excitement, the buzz however, is created because of the introduction of an N Line variant. India will not get this version yet and we'll see these in Europe though. Hyundai has sold more than 2.28 lakh units of the Kona in Europe and since its launch. The new Kona will be available for the first time in the N Line version, which combines driving fun with exciting style. We'll talk about the styling of the N Line a little later but now let's talk about what the facelift looks like.

Also Read: Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV

The new Kona is 40 mm longer than the previous version, giving it a more elegant and dynamic look

The design of the new front end is distinguished by its sporty look and attractive wheel arches. At the top, the extended hood ends energetically on the central grille with a wide and distinctive shape. This effect is further enhanced by the wide, slim DLR headlights with LED technology. Further down, the main bumper fascia connects seamlessly to the wheel arches, forming a unique and robust shell made of a material that contrasts with the main bodywork. On the lower bumper, the solid skid plate shield seems to embrace the lower air intake and gives visual continuity to the shape of the main upper grille. Integrated in the corners of the bumper are the vertically oriented aerodynamic intakes, which improve airflow. The side view maintains the muscular and sculpted shape of the previous Kona, but the sporty wedge-shaped silhouette is further accentuated by the sharper, cleaner and more harmonious front.

The front of Kona N Line stands out thanks to the dynamic characteristics of the front bumper, which combines harmoniously with the body-coloured wheel arches. The N Line version features a characteristic N-style aerodynamic spoiler, with angled fins that give it an enveloping style. The wider and more technical air intakes are further characterised by a unique design and a dedicated surface treatment. The side view features body-coloured details and the new rocker panel, combined with the new 18-inch alloy wheels with dedicated design.

The rear view completes the dynamic and emotional image of Kona N Line. The rear bumper incorporates a large central aerodynamic diffuser in a contrasting colour to the bodywork, as well as a dual side exhaust. At the rear corners, the bumper fascia is formed by sharp lines and N-style fins for improved aerodynamics.

The latest Bluelink update includes Last Mile Navigation, Connected Routing, Live Parking Information and much more.

The interior is now available with a dedicated N Line package in black with fabric, leather or suede seats. In addition, the distinctive red stitching, metal pedals and the N logo on the gear knob give the model an even sportier touch.

In terms of dimensions, the new Kona is 40 mm longer than the previous version, giving it a more elegant and dynamic look, balancing its wide and robust presence on the road. In addition to the five existing colours, the new Kona is available in five new exterior colors: Surfy Blue, Dive in Jeju, Ignite Flame, Cyber Gray and Misty Jungle.

The new console area is disconnected from the dashboard to emphasize the horizontal structure and the dashboard appears large and airy to create a generous and spacious atmosphere. Now there is the new electric parking brake, installed following the customers' instructions. A new ambient light provides illumination of the cup holder in the centre cabinet and the compartment at the foot of the passenger and driver, emphasizing the lifestyle character of Kona. The new air intake and speaker displays with their aluminum finish give a superior feel and refinement.

The 2020 Hyundai Kona gets a 10.25-inch central touchscreen display

The Kona now gets a 10.25-inch digital cluster, which debuted on the all-new i20 for the first time. In addition to that, the new Kona also features a 10.25-inch central touchscreen display, which brings new connectivity features. The new AVN (Audio Video Navigation) screen also features split-screen multitasking functionality and can accommodate multiple Bluetooth connections. In addition, the latest Bluelink update includes Last Mile Navigation, Connected Routing, Live Parking Information and much more. With the new "User Profile" function, drivers can also transfer their favourite settings from one Hyundai car to another.

It has also been upgraded with Android Auto and Apple Car Play wirelessly, allowing occupants to use their iOS and Android smartphones without a cable and take advantage of its features in an even more convenient and immediate way.

The new Kona's powertrain range adds the lightweight 48-volt hybrid system: this technology is applied to the 1.6-litre Smartstream diesel engine with 136 hp and is available with a seven-speed 7DCT gearbox or an intelligent six-speed manual transmission (6iMT), which can be combined with all-wheel drive. The 1.0-litre Smartstream T-GDI gasoline engine with 120 hp can also be equipped with lightweight 48-volt hybrid technology and 6iMT transmission for greater efficiency.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.