2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling

Yamaha Motor has introduced the 2020 MT-25 quarter-litre street-fighter in Malaysia priced at 21,500 Indonesian Rupiah (around ₹ 3.80 lakh). The updated Yamaha MT-25 receives comprehensive upgrades including the new MT design language borrowed from the larger naked motorcycles in the brand's line-up. Under the 'Dark Side of Japan' theme, the new Yamaha MT-25 gets the alien face sporting the split LED daytime running lights with the projector lens headlamp unit. The fuel tank has been redesigned and now incorporates air intakes at either side.

The 2020 MT-25 finally gets the distinctive MT face as against the old design language that was more FZ-inspired

Furthermore, the 2020 Yamaha MT-25 gets new colour options - Ice Fluo and Yamaha Blu with contrast colours for the alloy wheels on both shades. The street-naked also comes with a new digital instrument cluster that now sports larger fonts and a gear-shift light.

Mechanically, the Yamaha MT-25 continues to use a tubular diamond frame with power coming from the 250 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that develops 35 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 23.6 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm USD forks up front with a KYB-sourced monoshock at the rear. The bike gets disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The 2020 Yamaha MT-25 gets a new digital console with larger fonts and a gear-shift light

The new Yamaha MT-25 shares its underpinnings with the Yamaha R25 that's been developed for South East Asian Marktets. For markets that do not have a highrer taxation policy for motorcycles above 250 cc, the bike maker retails the R3 and the MT-03 in those markets. India falls in the latter category and we did receive the R3 until March this year. Sadly, the bike wasn't upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms and chances are slim the updated MT-25/MT-03 will make its way here anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor India is focussing on its new line-up of premium offerings starting with scooters from the 125 cc segment, while the motorcycle range starts from the 150 cc segment. If the Yamaha MT-03 does make its way to the country in the future, the bike will compete against a host of offerings including the Honda CB300R, Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R and the likes. For now, the FZ25 is Yamaha India's largest displacement mass market offering on sale.

