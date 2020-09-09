New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In The US

The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition brings special livery inspired by the 2020 MotoGP machine ridden by Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales. There's also a new Electric Teal shade on the motorcycle for the US market.

Updated:
The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 MotoGP Edition gets special livery inspired by the 2020 YZR-M1 MotoGP machine

Highlights

  • The 2021 Yamaha R3 MotoGP Edition gets a $300 premium over other colours
  • The 2021 YZF-R3 continues to use the 321 cc motor with 42 bhp and 29.6 Nm
  • Yamaha has no immediate plans to bring the R3 back to India

Yamaha Motor has introduced the 2021 YZF-R3 in the US and the bike comes with new colours for the new model year including the Monster Energy MotoGP edition. As the name suggests, the motorcycle gets the new bodywork and graphics inspired from the 2020 Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP machine ridden by Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales. The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 MotoGP Edition is priced at $5599 (around ₹ 4.13 lakh) and looks brilliant in the dark blue and black paintwork with the Monster Energy logo and the ENEOS decals on the fairing.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R3 Discontinued In India; New Version Could Be Launched In 2021

r2cq9kvk

The 2021 YZF-R3 MotoGP Edition gets the new bodywork and graphics but there are no design changes to the motorcycle

The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 does not get any styling changes. The bike received a comprehensive upgrade last year sporting the new Yamaha R6-inspired front design with the sharp dual LED headlamps divided by the air intake in the centre. The side-fairing was revised as well, while the fuel tank design receives more prominent recesses to accommodate the rider's knees. The bike continues to sport clip-ons.

Power on the US-spec 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 comes from the same 321 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine with fuel injection that develops 42 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of peak torque at 9000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with KYB USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Meanwhile, braking performance comes from a 298 disc at the front with a 220 mm single disc at the rear. The bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The US-spec model rides on Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tyres.

8qpid8vs

The new R3 MotoGP Edition draws power from the same 321 cc parallel twin motor with 42 bhp 29.6 Nm of peak torque

Apart from the new Monster Energy MotoGP Edition, the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 has received a new Electric Teal colour option in the US. The new colour will be available from November this year. The MotoGP Edition is priced at a premium of $300 over the colours that retail at $5299 (around ₹ 3.91 lakh).

The Yamaha R3 was introduced in India over half a decade ago and was appreciated as a spectacular all-rounder by enthusiasts. The company brought the ABS-equipped version at the 2018 Auto Expo, leasing a new life in the model but the bike was discontinued in March this year after the company did not upgrade the motorcycle to the BS6 emission regulations. Globally, the R3 does not need to meet the Euro5 emission norms for Europe, which makes the chances even slimmer for the bike to come back to India. However, this is one Yamaha we would always appreciate heading our way in the future.

Also Read: Yamaha R1 Petronas MotoGP Replica Limited Edition Unveiled

ve0a6ng4

The new electric teal shade on the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 will be available from November onwards

0 Comments

With Petronas Yamaha SRT rider Fabio Quartararo leading the 2020 MotoGP season so far, Yamaha should seriously consider bringing a Petronas Yamaha MotoGP Edition for its motorcycles next year. The younger rider leads the rider standings after a fantastic run with six rounds complete, a first for the satellite team. It would be a brilliant show of support and appreciation by the company. In all fairness, Yamaha recently introduced the YZF-R1 Petronas MotoGP Edition featuring SRT livery in Europe to celebrate 46 years of the brand as its title sponsor.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

