New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Yamaha R1 Petronas MotoGP Replica Limited Edition Unveiled

Only 46 of the limited edition race replica bikes will be offered to customers in Europe.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Only 46 limited edition bikes will be offered on sale to customers in Europe

Highlights

  • The Race Replica YZF-R1 has the same livery as the MotoGP YZR-M1
  • Only 46 limited edition bikes will be sold to European customers
  • High-spec suspension, brakes and steering damper used in the replica

Yamaha Europe has joined hands with Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART) to introduce 46 limited edition, and individually numbered Petronas Sepang MotoGP team replica Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycles. The limited edition bikes have been commissioned to celebrate 46 years of Petronas, the satellite squad's title sponsor. Commissioned by YART, supported by Yamaha Europe and Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team, the replica R1 features a light and durable Genuine Yamaha Technology For Racing (GYTR) carbon fairing kit and MotoGP winglets to the Petronas Yamaha SRT livery, which is supplied by the same company that paint the team's MotoGP race machines.

vivkasv8

The bike is equipped with high-quality race components and also has the same livery as the Petronas Racing team

Yamaha

Yamaha Bikes

FZ S V3.0 FI

R15 V3.0

MT-15

Fascino 125

FZ25

Fascino

Ray-ZR 125FI

Cygnus Ray ZR

YZF R1

FZ V3.0 FI

Alpha

RAY Z

MT-09

Fazer 25

The bike is also equipped with high-performance Ohlins race suspension, including the FGRT 2 road and track front fork, TTX rear shock, a race specification steering damper and also comes fitted with a factory kit exhaust. The Petronas Yamaha SRT Replica also features the latest quick-change system, to make replacing the rear wheel quicker following a tyre change, as well as racing footrests, ECU and quick action throttle, all essential components on Yamaha's racing machines. Brakes are by Brembo, including high-quality GP4-RX calipers and T-Drive discs.

iqkvhhh8

Each bike will cost around 46,000 Euros and will be individually numbered

0 Comments

Each of the 46 bikes will cost 46,000 Euros (around ₹ 40.60 lakh), excluding VAT, and will be available to customers in Europe only. Along with the bike, each customer will receive an exclusive package comprising a KYT helmet, a Petronas Yamaha SRT polo shirt and the future opportunity for a VIP guest pass for the MotoGP round of their choice. The bike is a replica of the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team YZR-M1, with which the team currently leads the 2020 MotoGP Team World Championship. The PYSRT YZR-M1 is piloted by Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartaro, and the team has scored a total of 98 points from the first four GPs of the 2020 season, including two race wins from Fabio Quartararo.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V3.0 FI

Latest News

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Specifications Comparison Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Specifications Comparison
Google's Android 11 Update Will Enable Most Phones To Wirelessly Enable Android Auto Google's Android 11 Update Will Enable Most Phones To Wirelessly Enable Android Auto
2021 Toyota Etios Updated With Apple CarPlay & Android Auto In Brazil 2021 Toyota Etios Updated With Apple CarPlay & Android Auto In Brazil
Super Soco CPx Electric Maxi Scooter Revealed Super Soco CPx Electric Maxi Scooter Revealed
Yamaha R1 Petronas MotoGP Replica Limited Edition Unveiled Yamaha R1 Petronas MotoGP Replica Limited Edition Unveiled
Hero Destini 125 BS6 Receives A Second Price Hike Of Rs. 500 Hero Destini 125 BS6 Receives A Second Price Hike Of Rs. 500
Toyota Urban Cruiser: Things We Know So Far Toyota Urban Cruiser: Things We Know So Far
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally COVID-19 Tracking May Be Impossible Sturgis Motorcycle Rally COVID-19 Tracking May Be Impossible
Hero HF Deluxe BS6 Gets Three New Variants Hero HF Deluxe BS6 Gets Three New Variants
F1: Williams F1 Team Sold To Dorilton Capital For An Undisclosed Sum F1: Williams F1 Team Sold To Dorilton Capital For An Undisclosed Sum
Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon
Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road
Toyota Sees Higher Vehicle Output In Japan In September Toyota Sees Higher Vehicle Output In Japan In September
Road To Freedom Contest Winner Announced Road To Freedom Contest Winner Announced
Uber's Ex CSO Helped Cover Up Silicon Valley's Biggest Heist: Report  Uber's Ex CSO Helped Cover Up Silicon Valley's Biggest Heist: Report 

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.01 - 1.03 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.49 - 1.5 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.4 - 1.41 Lakh *
Yamaha Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹ 67,230 - 70,730 *
Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25
₹ 1.52 Lakh *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 55,193 - 56,793 *
Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
₹ 66,730 - 70,730 *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 54,881 - 59,528 *
Yamaha YZF R1
Yamaha YZF R1
₹ 18.16 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 99,200 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 52,272 - 55,730 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 51,417 *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.55 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.44 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 3
x
Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road
Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road
Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon
Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities