Yamaha R1 Petronas MotoGP Replica Limited Edition Unveiled

Yamaha Europe has joined hands with Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART) to introduce 46 limited edition, and individually numbered Petronas Sepang MotoGP team replica Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycles. The limited edition bikes have been commissioned to celebrate 46 years of Petronas, the satellite squad's title sponsor. Commissioned by YART, supported by Yamaha Europe and Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team, the replica R1 features a light and durable Genuine Yamaha Technology For Racing (GYTR) carbon fairing kit and MotoGP winglets to the Petronas Yamaha SRT livery, which is supplied by the same company that paint the team's MotoGP race machines.

The bike is also equipped with high-performance Ohlins race suspension, including the FGRT 2 road and track front fork, TTX rear shock, a race specification steering damper and also comes fitted with a factory kit exhaust. The Petronas Yamaha SRT Replica also features the latest quick-change system, to make replacing the rear wheel quicker following a tyre change, as well as racing footrests, ECU and quick action throttle, all essential components on Yamaha's racing machines. Brakes are by Brembo, including high-quality GP4-RX calipers and T-Drive discs.

Each bike will cost around 46,000 Euros and will be individually numbered

Each of the 46 bikes will cost 46,000 Euros (around ₹ 40.60 lakh), excluding VAT, and will be available to customers in Europe only. Along with the bike, each customer will receive an exclusive package comprising a KYT helmet, a Petronas Yamaha SRT polo shirt and the future opportunity for a VIP guest pass for the MotoGP round of their choice. The bike is a replica of the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team YZR-M1, with which the team currently leads the 2020 MotoGP Team World Championship. The PYSRT YZR-M1 is piloted by Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartaro, and the team has scored a total of 98 points from the first four GPs of the 2020 season, including two race wins from Fabio Quartararo.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.