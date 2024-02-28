Yamaha Confirms R1 Will Be Track-Only Model In Europe From 2025
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 28, 2024
Highlights
- The Yamaha R1 is all set to become a track-spec machine starting from 2025
- Yamaha won't be upgrading the R1 to meet Euro5+ norms
- Sales of road-going R1 to continue outside of Europe
After days of speculations, Yamaha has confirmed that it will be stopping sales of the road-going YZF-R1 litre-class superbike in Europe citing the challenges over transitioning the bike to meet Euro 5+ norms. It’s however not all bad news for fans of the machine as Yamaha has said that the model will live on as a track-only machine similar to what the brand has done with the R6.
Also read: Will The Yamaha R1 & R1M Be Discontinued Globally?
“Yamaha remains fully committed to racing the R1 in the premier production race classes worldwide, including the FIM Superbike and Endurance World Championships. This commitment also extends to supporting teams and customers who race Yamaha’s flagship Supersport model or utilise it as the ultimate track tool,” the company said in a statement.
The confirmation effectively marks the end of the Yamaha R1's production run for the road in Europe, though the bike will continue to be made for Yamaha Racing's motorsport initiatives. The company however has confirmed that the R1 will continue to be produced and sold in markets outside of Europe as a road-going model.
Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R9 Likely To Be Introduced
“Global production of the R1 will continue in the future, as will the development program that has seen the bike secure world titles in both WorldSBK and EWC. While the requirements of Yamaha’s customers have evolved in recent years, the R1 remains a popular choice for teams looking to secure a competitive and cost-effective race package and for individuals focused on enhancing their track experience. This is why from 2025, considering the challenge of meeting the Euro5+ homologation requirements, in Europe the R1 will be made available with specifications aimed exclusively at track use, as was done previously with the R6,” the company said.
Also Read: 2023 Yamaha R3, MT-03 Track Review
The litre-class machine has been the Iwata-based manufacturer's flagship offering showcasing the brand's pinnacle of performance. The superbike was first launched in 1998 and was an instant success globally catapulting the brand's reach and appeal across markets.
Also Read: India Yamaha Recalls Over 3 Lakh Scooters In India
Over the last two decades, the Yamaha R1 has been the company's preferred choice to compete in the WorldSBK championship since 2003. This means that the manufacturer has made extensive investments in the development of the race bike, which would be futile should it be completely discontinued. This also means that the model will be available for those racing the bikes independently across other championships.
