Login

Yamaha YZF-R9 Likely To Be Introduced; To Replace R6

Latest confirmation comes from World Supersport paddock that the four-cylinder R6 will be replaced by a three-cylinder R9 by the end of the year.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Rumours suggest Yamaha R9 will replace R6 in World Supersport
  • Production model Yamaha R9 may be expected in early 2025
  • Yamaha R9 will be based on Yamaha MT-09

It’s been rumoured to be coming for some time now, with trademark filings and patent applications all but confirming its launch. But now, fresh confirmation has come from the World Supersport paddock with a Yamaha Racing official quoted in several reports as having confirmed that by 2026, the Yamaha R6 will be replaced by the R9. In fact, the news has been reported by more than one source, and the rumour is that the Yamaha R6 will be in its final season in the World Supersport Championship.

 

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R9 On The Cards Soon

 

Like the R7 (pictured here), which is based on the naked MT-07, the new R9 will be based on the Yamaha MT-09.

 

The current inline four-cylinder R6 made its debut in World Supersport in 2017 and has won every title till 2022 when it lost out in 2023 to Nicolo Bulega astride the 955 cc Ducati Panigale V2. The 599 cc Yamaha R6 was replaced by a track-only R6 Race in the beginning of 2022. Since 2022, new regulations for the Supersport class allow larger capacity bikes (like the Panigale V2) to compete, along with the likes of the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS and MV Agusta F3 800. It’s only natural that Yamaha will take advantage of the new regulations and introduce the R9 based on the Yamaha MT-09's 890 cc, three-cylinder engine which makes 117 bhp at 10,000 rpm. 

 

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R7, MT-07 Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

 

The Yamaha YZF-R7 was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

 

The only thing that remains is that for the Yamaha R9 to be eligible in the production-based World Supersport Championship, the bike will have to available on sale to the public, so if Yamaha is indeed planning an entry of the R9 in World Supersport, a production model is also likely to be expected early next year. Yamaha already has sports versions of its nakeds, spanning the MT-15, R15, MT-03, R3, MT-07, R7, as well as the MT-01 and R1. The only missing link is a sportbike based on the MT-09 which is likely to happen sooner than later. 

 

Also Read: Yamaha NMax 155 Unveiled; May Be Launched In India

 

For India though, it’s unclear what Yamaha is planning. At the moment, Yamaha is testing the grounds for the R7 and MT-07 and showcased the bikes recently at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in Delhi. But considering the pricing debacle with the current R3 and MT-03, Yamaha needs a clear strategy, both in product line-up and pricing, for India, the world’s largest motorcycle market. 

 

# Yamaha R9# Yamaha YZF-R9
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Yamaha Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS
Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-8191 second ago

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is priced at Rs 1.67 and was the brand’s first locally assembled electric vehicle for the Indian market

Tesla Model Y To Dethrone Toyota Corolla As World’s Best-Selling Car In 2023: Report
Tesla Model Y To Dethrone Toyota Corolla As World’s Best-Selling Car In 2023: Report
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-7748 second ago

Tesla sold 1.23 million units of the Model Y worldwide, followed by the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla at 1.07 million and 1.01 million respectively.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh
Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4328 second ago

The i20 Sportz (O) variant costs RS 35,000 more than the standard Sportz variant and offers three additional features over the standard variant

Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV
Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4105 second ago

Range Rover Electric has created quite a buzz, with more than 16,000 customers signed up for the waiting list since December 2023.

What Is The Ducati Desmo450 MX?
What Is The Ducati Desmo450 MX?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2734 second ago

Ducati’s new motocross bike is a prototype racer called the Desmo450 MX, which opens up a new off-road chapter for the Italian brand.

Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For BMW i4 And MG4
Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For BMW i4 And MG4
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

22 minutes ago

Both the assessed cars have secured a 5-star rating in the Green NCAP Test.

EV Ride-Hailing Service Snap-E Cabs Raises $2.5 Million Funding
EV Ride-Hailing Service Snap-E Cabs Raises $2.5 Million Funding
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Snap-E Cabs says the newly raised funds will be allocated towards talent acquisition to support growth. It will also include investing in tech upgrades and introduction of new tech-enabled services and expanding operations into additional geographies.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Testing In India For The First Time
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Testing In India For The First Time
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The new-gen sedan seems to have retained the current model’s shape but will have new styling cues taken from the new-gen Swift

Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia
Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Gogoro will bring its Smartscooters and battery-swapping tech to Latin America, which will be targeted at the thriving last-mile delivery industry in the region

Bharat Mobility Global Expo To Be An Annual Event: Piyush Goyal
Bharat Mobility Global Expo To Be An Annual Event: Piyush Goyal
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The three-day mega event held in Delhi attracted 800 exhibitors and 1.5 lakh registered visitors.

Yamaha XSR900 DB40 Prototype Could Become New Yamaha R9
Yamaha XSR900 DB40 Prototype Could Become New Yamaha R9
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 months ago

Is Yamaha working on a new sports bike based on the Yamaha MT-09’s 889 cc, inline three-cylinder engine? A prototype revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed seems to hint at that.

Yamaha YZF R9 On The Cards Soon; Logo Revealed
Yamaha YZF R9 On The Cards Soon; Logo Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Yamaha recently sought international patent protection applications for YZF-R9 and R9, which means that the company is ready to make it official soon.

Yamaha R9 Confirmed In Latest Trademark Applications
Yamaha R9 Confirmed In Latest Trademark Applications
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Yamaha MT-09 based sports bike confirmed in latest trademark applications.

Yamaha Trademark Applications Reveal New R9, R2 Models
Yamaha Trademark Applications Reveal New R9, R2 Models
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

Trademark applications filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office reveal the names, R2, R7 and R9.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Yamaha YZF-R9 Likely To Be Introduced; To Replace R6
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved