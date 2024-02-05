Yamaha YZF-R9 Likely To Be Introduced; To Replace R6
It’s been rumoured to be coming for some time now, with trademark filings and patent applications all but confirming its launch. But now, fresh confirmation has come from the World Supersport paddock with a Yamaha Racing official quoted in several reports as having confirmed that by 2026, the Yamaha R6 will be replaced by the R9. In fact, the news has been reported by more than one source, and the rumour is that the Yamaha R6 will be in its final season in the World Supersport Championship.
Like the R7 (pictured here), which is based on the naked MT-07, the new R9 will be based on the Yamaha MT-09.
The current inline four-cylinder R6 made its debut in World Supersport in 2017 and has won every title till 2022 when it lost out in 2023 to Nicolo Bulega astride the 955 cc Ducati Panigale V2. The 599 cc Yamaha R6 was replaced by a track-only R6 Race in the beginning of 2022. Since 2022, new regulations for the Supersport class allow larger capacity bikes (like the Panigale V2) to compete, along with the likes of the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS and MV Agusta F3 800. It’s only natural that Yamaha will take advantage of the new regulations and introduce the R9 based on the Yamaha MT-09's 890 cc, three-cylinder engine which makes 117 bhp at 10,000 rpm.
The Yamaha YZF-R7 was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
The only thing that remains is that for the Yamaha R9 to be eligible in the production-based World Supersport Championship, the bike will have to available on sale to the public, so if Yamaha is indeed planning an entry of the R9 in World Supersport, a production model is also likely to be expected early next year. Yamaha already has sports versions of its nakeds, spanning the MT-15, R15, MT-03, R3, MT-07, R7, as well as the MT-01 and R1. The only missing link is a sportbike based on the MT-09 which is likely to happen sooner than later.
For India though, it’s unclear what Yamaha is planning. At the moment, Yamaha is testing the grounds for the R7 and MT-07 and showcased the bikes recently at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in Delhi. But considering the pricing debacle with the current R3 and MT-03, Yamaha needs a clear strategy, both in product line-up and pricing, for India, the world’s largest motorcycle market.
