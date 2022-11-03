Yamaha YZF R9 On The Cards Soon; Logo Revealed

Yamaha filed trademarks for YZF-R9, R9 and R2 about a year ago but now, the company has sought international patent protection applications for ‘YZF-R9’ and ‘R9’, which means that the motorcycles are ready for global unveiling, perhaps at the upcoming EICMA Motorcycle Show. The company has filed for ‘figurative trademarks’ that aim to guard the design of the motorcycles’ brandings, which will make an appearance on the motorcycles themselves. A report form Motorcycle.com says that the initial trademark application has been filed in Australia but is likely to be filed in other Yamaha markets across the globe. The design of the logo has been revealed and unsurprisingly, the font of the logo stays the same as used on other ‘R’ models such as the R7, R15, R125 and the R1. Expect the styling and the design of the R9 to be similar to the R7

The Yamaha R9 will be based on the Yamaha MT-09 platform, which was completely updated for 2021, with a new engine and die-cast alloy beam frame. This same platform will now be employed for the new R9.

The 890 cc three-cylinder engine of the Yamaha MT-09 makes 115 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. This engine is likely to be used on the upcoming Yamaha R9 as well. The MT-09 also gets a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) as standard, three-mode traction control, slide control and wheelie mitigation, offering the perfect combination of electronic rider aids for a full-faired sportbike. The higher-spec Yamaha MT-09 SP with Ohlins suspension could form the near-perfect canvas, with some changes in ergonomics and a full-fairing to give birth to a new R9.

The R9 has been expected for sometime now, considering Yamaha already has the MT-09 and Tracer 9 sporting the 890 cc, three-cylinder engine. So far, India doesn't seem to be in Yamaha's plans for the upcoming R9.

Source: Motorcycle.com